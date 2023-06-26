Race-Based Data Collection Can Address Disparities: Advocates

All Canadian jurisdictions should routinely collect racial and Indigenous identity data to help address health care disparities, and the best way to do so is during the health card application or renewal process, a group says. experts.

Dr. Andrew Pinto, lead author of the commentary published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, said black and indigenous patients have less access to care and worse outcomes, but allowing them to voluntarily provide identity data could help in tracking racism in health care. the system. He said it would also help monitor any progress towards addressing stereotypes that lead to poorer care for some people.

“It creates a basis for saying, ‘We need to narrow these gaps and develop tailored programs and services,'” said Pinto, founder of the nonprofit Upstream Lab based at the MAP Center for Urban Health Solutions at St. . Toronto.

“In Canada, we just lack that data in many, many ways.”

Many racialized communities, which have higher rates of certain chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer, have called for race-based data to gain insight into contributing factors such as poverty. .

Last fall, Nova Scotia became the first province to begin collecting race-based data with data from groups including the African Canadian Health Association, the United Association of African Canadian Women and the Iranian Cultural Society of Nova Scotia. Residents can provide the information when they register for their provincial health card or when they renew it every four years. Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Welfare said residents can also provide data at any time as part of the province’s Fair Care Project.

Pinto said that collecting this data in a universal way instead of requiring it repeatedly when patients access health care would be part of a standardized and consistent approach.

It may also be inappropriate to ask for that information when a patient is in pain in an emergency room, the commentary notes, adding that organizations that collect such data often ask for it from a small subset of patients.

The commentary suggests asking people about race and Indigenous identity in a “safe and transparent way”, providing anti-racism training to those collecting the data and ensuring that the information is not used in any way to reinforce racism and discrimination. The authors also say that race and Indigenous identity should not be visible on patients’ health records.

Manitoba also began collecting data on race, ethnicity and Indigenous identity in May by asking for that information when patients register for care at a hospital.

This was deemed the fastest and most effective way to get the data, after consultations with the Manitoba First Nations Health and Social Affairs Secretariat and the Manitoba Inuit Association, said a spokeswoman for Shared Health, the provincial health organization.

Manitoba is among the provinces where health cards do not expire.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) has guidelines on standards for the collection of racial and indigenous identity data by province and territory. He said in a report last year that governments should make data governance agreements with indigenous groups and include them when they come up with culturally safe ways to provide that information.

The report says the standard was adapted by the Ontario government’s Anti-Racism Directorate as a way to identify and monitor systemic racism in the public sector. It includes racial categories that avoid ethnic origin, so someone who is Korean, for example, would select “East Asian” and people of Afghan, Iranian, or Lebanese descent would select “Middle Eastern” to identify their race. Some other categories include Indigenous, South Asian and white for those of European descent.

Groups in British Columbia have called for race-based data collection after multiple overdose deaths of South Asian youth, including international students.

Data on the exact number of these deaths is not available in reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office, which tracks deaths from toxic substances by metrics such as age, gender and municipality.

However, the province does not collect data on race to evaluate any kind of intervention in communities that may already be stigmatized when it comes to drug use.

Kulpreet Singh, founder of the South Asian Mental Health Alliance, said his group provided feedback to a standing health committee last fall on the need for disaggregated data based on race to help those struggling with addiction during the crisis. continuous toxic drug.

He said in a report released last November that stigma can be compounded by other prejudices against newcomers to Canada and prevent people from seeking medical help.

“If there is a certain demographic or a certain segment of a demographic that is being disproportionately affected by a certain health issue, then we need to be able to intervene. We need to have the data,” Singh said in a interview. “That’s what other organizations do. They use data to inform their actions. But it’s surprising why the government can’t do the same.”

British Columbia has launched a survey to help identify systemic racism in government services in general.

“We’ve heard from many Indigenous peoples and racialized groups that they’ve been left behind because government services weren’t designed with them in mind, which is why we’re continuing to work to create a more equal province,” Lisa Beare, minister and citizen services, it is said in a communique last week. The survey is open until the end of September.

However, Singh called the survey a delaying tactic that shirks accountability after multiple committees and consultations assess barriers to equal care.

“We know the impact that systemic racism has on marginalized communities in Canada, and so we’re not at a stage right now where we need to do more surveys.”

Both Pinto and Singh said communities of color are open to answering questions about race and trust the rationale for collecting that information, some of which helped target needed resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The harms of not collecting data far outweigh the harms of collecting it,” Singh said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on June 26, 2023

The Canadian Press’ health coverage is supported through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.