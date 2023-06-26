When Russia shocked the world, American cable news stumbled

Subscribe to nation Subscribe now for just $2 a month!

This is serious, posted on Twitter Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, shortly before 5 afternoon Friday. He was talking about the dramatic events unfolding in Russia that day, as private mercenary forces loyal to Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. from Ukraine and headed towards Moscow in a so-called March for Justice. Prigozhin’s bombastic statements and the rapid advance of his troops proved so serious, in fact, that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military commanders were placement of tanks to protect the capital of one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers.

No one who knew anything about world affairs doubted that McFauls’ sense of urgency was well founded and that U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, was right when she described developments from noon Friday to noon Saturday as breathtaking event. For 24 hours, until negotiations orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko led to an eventual ban by Prigozhin, the situation in Russia and Ukraine was extremely uncertain.

A potential coup in one of the most militarized and geopolitically important countries in the world is the definition of a big news story that calls out for in-depth, insight-based explanatory journalism. Still, for much of Friday afternoon and evening, Americans who turned to cable news outlets were left with less perspective than if they had continued to try to sort truth from fiction on social media. Instead of shifting their primary focus to actual news as it unfolded, the cable networks continued to feed viewers a pile of dated reports on the sinking Titan debris, the Donald Trumps and Hunter Biden trials. Hour after hour, the Russia story was pushed to the bottom of the bulletin, if it was mentioned at all.

There is a coup attempt going on in Russia right now and I can’t find any US news channels reporting on it. Anderson Cooper is in Newfoundland. MSNBC is obsessed with Trump 24/7, he complained Veteran diplomat and foreign relations analyst Martin Indyk about 7 years afternoon EST on Friday. Hours later, just before 10 o’clock afternoon EST, Chapman Rackaway Professor of Political Science PROVIDED an equally grim assessment:

A possible coup is taking place in Russia. Here’s what the news is about FOX: Hunter Biden

MSNBC: George Santos

NewsNation: True Crime

CNN: Titan’s plunging explosion More from John Nichols

I miss the news. Somehow we seem to have killed him. Current issue Chapman Rackaway (@DocPolitics) June 24, 2023

Americans who were desperate for information about the chaotic events unfolding within a global superpower with a stockpile of 5,889 nuclear warheads, what these developments meant for the war between Russia and Ukraine, and what they portended for the United States and NATO and other countries that have sided with Ukraine, not to mention the overall stability of the planet, struggled to find it. Many expressed dismay at the judgment of cable news networks that were once envisioned as sources of immediate and intense news reporting on the breaking news of the day. Tanks are on the streets of Moscow[.] The Kremlin is undergoing a meltdown[.] And US news leads with Submersible still submerged, stuck SiriusXM Radio host John Fugelsang on Friday night. Before the night ended, presidential historian Michael Beschloss posted on TwitterPlease pay attention to the Russian political and military turmoil now unfolding.

Ultimately, the Russia story made headlines, but for hours Friday night, the American media came off as either arrogantly wrong or astonishingly out of touch. There were some bright spots, for example, Chris Hayes did a compelling interview with The New Yorkers Masha Gessen, author of The Faceless Man: The Improbable Rise of Vladimir Putin, in the middle of his MSNBC show. But for the most part, America’s cable networks were on autopilot as opposed to being on top of the news. Compare that to the BBC, which was almost instantaneous providing comprehensive coveragewith reports from the field in Moscow, Kiev and other places; detailed studies of the movements of the Wagner groups that relied on sophisticated satellite technology and verification teams; and analysis from Russia’s top diplomats and scholars.

America’s cable news networks are large enterprises, with talented teams of hosts, reporters, editors and researchers. Like large ships, they are difficult to turn. But when globally important stories unfold, they need to do better than what we saw on Friday night for their own reputations, but also, more importantly, for the sake of the democratic discourse they help support. As someone who has appeared on all the major networks, I certainly understand that they are corporate institutions that are under pressure to make a profit. I understand that they pursue stories that they believe their viewers will tune into and that, especially for Fox, speak to the ideological biases of those viewers. But it goes beyond trade issues, even right, left and center. This is about what should be the basic premise of a television news operation: to give people the information they need and to form opinions about how the United States can and should act on the world stage.

Over the past two decades, Robert McChesney and I have been writing a number of books about the journalism crisis in the United States. At the core of that crisis has been the downsizing of serious news operations, particularly those associated with once-major metropolitan daily newspapers and magazines that operate in print and online. There has been a parallel decline from traditional broadcast and cable networks. International offices have been closing at an alarming rate and, as a result, global news coverage has been replaced by a flood of commentary that cable networks in particular aim to feature the same talking heads on the same topics, night after night after night. . The routine changes from time to time for a royal coronation, a natural disaster, or a human tragedy like the explosion of Titan, but even these tend to be relatively formulaic and relatively cheap stories to cover.

The more difficult task of keeping in touch with the global machinations of a nuclear power requires a much greater commitment. Offices must be staffed and travel budgets must be strong. Most importantly, editors should be free to break the plan for a nightly coverage when breaking news calls for a change of course. If that doesn’t happen, Americans lose a sense of perspective about what really matters. And they become even less engaged with the flow of news, creating a circumstance that James Madison warned more than 200 years ago it could be a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or, perhaps both.