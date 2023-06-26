



PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania Health System, part of Penn Medicine, announced today that it will cease active participation in US News & World Report Ranking of the “Best Hospitals”. Underscoring the need for greater transparency and access to more comprehensive quality data beyond the narrow information collected by US News & World Report, the health system is committed to the annual publication of consistent and objective performance measures. Leaders also hope to work with other health systems around the country to develop standardized self-report measures of quality and performance. Modern medicine goes far beyond the walls of the hospital. Today’s health systems provide primary care along with advanced care—from surgery to cancer treatment to kidney dialysis—in outpatient settings, in patients’ homes, and through virtual platforms or remote monitoring. Although the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian has been named to the “Best Hospitals” honor roll of the top 20 hospitals for the past 16 consecutive years, and Penn Medicine’s regional hospitals have been ranked among the best in the field of health system, Leaders say the ranking represents an outdated view of health care, failing to capture the full breadth of “care everywhere” services. “Health care is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the ways we measure performance must change as well. The ‘Best Hospitals’ ranking does not include all the elements essential to improving patient outcomes, such as research, innovation or value-based care,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “Transparent metrics are an important tool for health systems to track and strengthen their efforts, but they must measure the full scope of operations dedicated to delivering care.” of US News & World Report The “Best Hospitals” rankings are based only on inpatient care of Medicare-insured patients. These patients are usually at least 65 years old or have a long-term disability. of the rankings also do not reflect the field’s shift toward ambulatory medicine. At Penn Medicine, for example, most care is now provided outside of hospitals. until US News & World Report may continue to list Penn Medicine hospitals, the health system will cease active participation in the process or results. That includes no longer submitting information to the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey, from which the publication draws data as a key part of its “Best Hospitals” methodology. Penn Medicine will also cease any promotion of its position on the Honor Roll, specialty rankings, or any other ranking content and will stop purchasing US News & World Report marks required to publish ranking. Importantly, the health system will continue to submit required data to all publicly reportable hospital quality programs, such as those maintained by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Over the next year, Penn Medicine will develop a public dashboard, including evidence-based measures such as readmission and infection rates and quality data for emerging areas, including home care and telemedicine. The new report will include patients of all ages, in multiple treatment settings. The panel will be updated annually online, available to current and prospective patients and their families, referring physicians, health plans, community organizations, policymakers, regulatory agencies and others. Penn Medicine will also continue to engage health system and hospital peers nationwide to standardize quality and performance reporting. The move is part of a trend to examine long-standing third-party ranking programs to better define impactful performance measures in health care and education. In January 2023, Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine—along with other major medical schools—announced her withdrawal BY US News & World Report Ranking of “Best Medical Schools”. “The US News and World Report The ‘Best Hospitals’ methodology changes regularly, making it difficult to draw meaningful conclusions about hospital quality over time, let alone the sheer amount of care provided outside the hospital,” said Patrick J. Brennan, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Penn Medicine. “More importantly, these measures do not help us provide better care for our patients, and they incentivize health systems to spend resources both competing for placement in the rankings and promoting their position on the list. Now is the time to focus our efforts, resources and workforce talent on delivering the best care and measuring the most impactful elements in medicine.”

Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the respective missions of medical education, biomedical research, excellence in patient care and community service. The organization consists of University of Pennsylvania Health System and Penn Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicinefounded in 1765 as the country’s first medical school. The Perelman School of Medicine is consistently among the nation’s top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $550 million awarded in fiscal year 2022. Home to a proud history of “firsts” in medicine, Penn Medicine teams have been pioneers in discoveries and innovations that have shaped modern medicine, including recent breakthroughs such as CAR T-cell therapy for cancer and the mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines. The patient care facilities of the University of Pennsylvania Health System stretch from the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania to the New Jersey shore. These include the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health, Penn Medicine Princeton Health and Pennsylvania Hospital—the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others. Penn Medicine is an $11.1 billion enterprise powered by more than 49,000 talented faculty and staff.

