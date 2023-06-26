Wertheim researchers convene national biomanufacturing dialogue | FIU news





The Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and its Center for Translational Science recently led a national dialogue focused on leveraging research and development to advance the United States’ biomanufacturing goals. The panel discussion followed a recent report released by the Biden administration on the subject. “I think it’s an incredibly incredible and exciting time. We are seeing investments on the scientific side, on the R&D side; we see it coming from the Department of Commerce. We also see a broad bipartisan focus on advanced manufacturing,” said Kelvin Lee, director of the National Institute for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Innovation at the University of Delaware, a featured speaker. Moderated by Stephen Black, associate dean of research at the Wertheim College of Medicine, the Bold Goals for US Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing program was held at FIU in Washington, DC, on June 8 and featured biotechnology industry experts from the public and private sectors. In addition to Black and Lee, panelists included Nandini Arunkumar, program director in the Office of Strategic Development and Partnerships, Division of Neuroscience at the National Institute on Aging (NIA), and John Getz, director of Government Commercial Operations in the Cell Engineering Team at Ginkgo Bioworks. This program coincided with a visit by a group of FIU students to participate in a three-day Humanities Edge DC Fly-In learning experience focused on careers in Washington. Arunkumar focused on these future leaders while noting the opportunities for new generations of researchers, especially at institutions such as NIA. “There are many programs within NIA geared toward the next generation of researchers,” he said. “We have programs for high school students, scholarships for college students, and even programs for science teachers. We need more young researchers to focus on aging research as the general population ages.” After the panel, students had the opportunity to ask questions and inquire about future employment opportunities. “I was able to see firsthand how professionals in biomanufacturing fields work with each other to get better results in their research,” said Angeliky Castrellon, a current FIU student who attended the event with students others as part of Humanities Edge DC. Fly-In. Among its goals, the latest report points out how sustainable biomass from across the United States can be used in biomanufacturing to create new goods as an alternative to the production of chemicals, drugs, fuels, materials and things. other oil-based. The biotechnology and biomanufacturing industries are growing to create goods that will be ubiquitous in our lives, support climate and energy goals, increase food security, and boost the economy across America, although the most prominent applications that are used today are those related to human health. . FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell delivered closing remarks followed by a networking reception with the FIU Foundation Board of Directors. The full panel discussion can be viewed online at Bold Goals for US Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing. Photos from the event can be seen here. FIU in Washington, DC shows the impact of FIU research; provides students with engaging academic and practical experiences; and brings together national partners for meaningful conversations on a wide range of issues as it brings the magic of Miami to the nation’s capital.

