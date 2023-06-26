Mace(R) Security International, Inc. Partners with Meyer





June 26, 2023 – 8:00 a.m CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTC PINK: MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Meyer Distributing, Inc., a privately held company (www.meyerdistributing.com), which is a leader in the marketing and distribution of accessories and specialty products in the market, focused on the specialty parts retailer or aftermarket wholesaler. The agreement provides for the distribution of pepper spray and other personal protective products through Meyer’s distribution network Sanjay Singh, Chairman and CEO commented: “Mace Brand ® is very excited to partner with Meyer Distributing. With ninety-three strategically positioned locations and world-class distribution, online portal and logistics, Meyer serves tens of thousands of customers. Meyer will to carry our new F3 co-branded line of pepper sprays, personal and pocket pepper sprays and alarms.” About Mace Security International, Inc. Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical personal protection and safety products under its world-renowned Mace® brand – the original trusted brand of protective spray products. The company also provides aerosol protection sprays and tactical products to law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS® brand personal safety products, Vigilant® brand alarms and spray devices and Tornado® brand stunner. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com and other channels. For more information, visit www.mac.com. Forward-looking statements Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Affairs Reform Act of 1995. When used, the words or phrases “will likely result” , “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimated,” “projected,” “aim for,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Reform Act of Private Securities Litigation of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the results, trends, performance or achievements expressed in the future. or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other potential pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of offers and models of our products; (e) variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any material differences between actual amounts and estimated amounts for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war resulting from Russia’s occupation of Ukraine, and other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in US federal and state income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the Company’s ability to pass on price increases to its customers. We invite you to consider all these factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion as a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements. Contact: Investor relations

[email protected] SOURCE: Mace® Security International, Inc. Check out the source version at accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/763459/MaceR-Security-International-Inc-Partners-with-Meyer-Distributing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stocktitan.net/news/MACE/mace-r-security-international-inc-partners-with-meyer-p33osr2pz9h1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos