The Netherlands and Belgium join the international investigation into crimes against the Yazidis in Syria and Iraq

FILE – Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community search for clothes to wear among items offered by a charity at the Nowruz camp, in Derike, Syria on August 12, 2014. The Netherlands and Belgium have joined an international investigation into atrocities committed against the Yazidi minority. in Syria and Iraq, the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, announced Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)

The European Union’s Agency for Judicial Cooperation says the Netherlands and Belgium have joined an international investigation into atrocities committed against the Yazidi minority in Syria and Iraq.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Netherlands and Belgium have joined an international investigation into atrocities committed against the Yazidi minority in Syria and Iraq, the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency said on Monday.

The Joint Investigation Team was established by France and Sweden in October 2021 and supported by The Hague-based Eurojust to identify and prosecute foreign extremists who targeted Yazidis during the armed conflict in Syria and Iraq.

Eurojust said the teamwork has already borne fruit, including in France, where a Yazidi victim of a French jihadist couple was identified. This led to the addition of charges of genocide and crimes against humanity to an existing case.

The joint investigative team is part of a wider international effort to find justice for atrocities targeting the Yazidis, a minority considered heretical by the Islamic State militant group.

A United Nations investigation concluded in 2021 that crimes committed against the Yazidis by Islamic State extremists amounted to genocide.

IS attacked the Yazidi community center at the foot of Mount Sinjar in August 2014. During the week-long assault, IS killed hundreds of Yazidis and kidnapped 6,417, more than half of them women and girls. Most adult males captured were likely eventually killed. Women and girls were considered commodities for rape and slavery.

Prosecutions of returned foreign militants for crimes against the Yazidis are already underway in Europe.

A German woman was convicted last week of keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave during her time with the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria and was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison.

The state court in the western city of Koblenz convicted the 37-year-old woman of crimes against humanity, membership of a foreign terrorist organization and being an accessory to genocide, German news agency dpa reported. Authorities have identified her only as Nadine K. in accordance with German privacy rules.

In February, Dutch authorities announced they were prosecuting a woman who traveled from the Netherlands to join IS on charges of enslavement as a crime against humanity. The woman allegedly used a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria in 2015. The case marked the first Dutch trial of a suspected IS member for crimes against a Yazidi victim.