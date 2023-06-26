International
From the field: News from the latest Rhino Management Operation
The Lowveld Rhino Trust (LRT), our partners on the ground in Zimbabwe, manage the rhino monitoring program at Bubye Valley Conservancy, a private conservancy located in the southeastern Lowveld region. Their daily routine includes monitoring the rhinos within the conservation area to ensure healthy population dynamics and to keep an eye on new births, deaths or any injuries sustained that may require veterinary attention. Twice a year, LRT goes on rhino management operations. During these operations, the LRT team performs management activities such as ear cropping, which ensures proper rhino identification and accurate population monitoring. Rhino health assessments are also done during these operations. For the past month, the team has also been transporting and releasing two rescued rhinos that were being cared for at the Bubye Valley Conservancy’s hand-rearing facility.
Why are rhino management operations important?
Regular rhino management operations are critical for carrying out necessary management actions, which include ear cropping, dehorning and transmitter implantation along with welfare checks, and may also include emergency interventions if emergency situations arise. such. These operations also provide a valuable opportunity to collect additional monitoring data on the rhino population.
During their 2022 rhino operations, the LRT team immobilized 52 rhinos, cutting off the ears of 29 and dehorning 24 as a deterrent to poaching. They also undertook to relocate an elderly black rhino bull to an area where he will face less competition from younger bulls.
The IRF and LRT also undertake emergency interventions for rhinos in conservation, which may include treating injuries and retrieving lost or orphaned rhinos, as needed.
Last year, LRT discovered an adult male black rhino with an unexplained injury that was causing him to severely limp in his left front leg. The rhino was immobilized for treatment. A large piece of wood was removed from the rhino’s leg and he has made a full recovery in the field under close monitoring. LRT identified another young black rhino bull, Budas, limping during the routine fall management operation. The rhino was missing the skin on a third of both front legs. Budasi was picked up by LRT staff and transferred to a Boma to recover. After several weeks of recovery, Budas was released and continues to improve. Learn more about the story of the Buddha here.
LRT’s two-year rhino management operations provide us with a wealth of data and information on how the rhino population is doing in the area and helps us identify animals that need human intervention.
In 2022, the LRT team confirmed through individual identification 234 rhinos during their operations. Additionally, they identified an average of 80 rhinos per month throughout the year through camera tracking and camera traps. LRT confirmed 19 black and 5 white rhino calves born in BVC in 2022, which demonstrated a positive growth rate of 8.0%, slightly lower than the 2021 rate of 8.3%.
Your support for IRF ensures that our partners like LRT are able to continue their excellent work. Rhinos depend on us and we depend on you to fund our comprehensive conservation programs in Africa and Asia. Thank you for making our work possible.
