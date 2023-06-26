Highlights from Council meeting: Regular Council meeting on Monday 26 June





Published on June 26, 2023

Investment report – May 2023 The Council received and noted a report identifying all monies that the Council has invested under Article 625 of this law Local Government Act 1993. Pay off fees and charges The council agreed to write off a total of $24,126.01 from four different debtors as bad debts, which were uneconomic to pursue further. Charlestown strategic economic center – planning proposal and revised development control plan Council adopted the Charlestown Town Center Area Plan, following public exhibition and related amendments, including feedback from submissions received. The plan aims to support the growth and further development of the strategic economic center of Charlestown in line with the strategic planning objectives contained in the Lake Macquarie Local Strategic Planning Statement. Lake Macquarie Coastal Management Programme Council approved the Lake Macquarie Coastal Management Program 2023, noted the issues raised during public exhibition and will provide the plan to the NSW Government for certification and the Government Gazette for publication. Mayor Kay Fraser said the plan provides strategic direction for the management of Lake Macquarie’s coastal area for the next 10 years. “The health of our lake, beaches and waterways are essential to the lifestyle of our city,” she said. “These coastal environments are among our most valuable assets and are the main reasons people choose to live, work and play in Lake Macquarie. “This plan sets out how we will look after the lake, coastline and Swansea Canal for the next decade and beyond, ensuring we preserve our unique environment for future generations to enjoy.” Event funding program First Round 2023-2024 Council approved funding of 26 applications for a total of $120,112 as part of the 2023-2024 Round One Event Funding Program. Run for Run DIPG, Lago di Mac, Lake Mac Run and Lake Mac Philharmonic’s Great Classics are among the events selected for funding support. Recommendations of the Traffic Facilities and Road Safety Commission Council adopted four recommendations from the Road Safety and Traffic Facilities Committee, which include: A roundabout, signage and alignment plan for a subdivision at 128 Munibung Road, Boolaroo Stockland Drive, Glendale and Hunter Sports Center parking lot sign and line marking for signalized pedestrian crossing Installation of ‘no stopping’ restrictions from 8-9.30am and 2.30pm-4.00pm school days and 90 degree front-to-end parking restrictions on Nellinda Street, Awaba Common road signs and lane markings associated with: the middle phase of the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track (FAST) project.

installation of a continuous road treatment at Ocean Park Road, Belmont South, with appropriate intersection priority signage and lane marking

closing part of an unused section of the Greenway

‘No stopping’ restrictions on proposed Arthur Street and Harry Street routes. Green dot reserve protection in perpetuity Council acknowledged the unique environmentally sensitive land within Green Point Reserve. He agreed to investigate and advise on the classification of 180 Ross Street, Belmont Lot 2 as community land, conduct further due diligence to identify land holdings within the Green Point Reserve suitable for classification as community land and provide a memo to advisers in time frames for reclassification.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lakemac.com.au/News-articles/Council-meeting-highlights-Ordinary-Council-meeting-Monday-26-June The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos