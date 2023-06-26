Nuclear Energy Agency (NAA) – Nuclear law experts discuss ongoing activities

Updates from the Nuclear Law Committee

of Nuclear Law Commission (KKL) is a group of specialists from KTA member countries consisting of lawyers, policy makers, academics and technical experts. The NLC met in person and online on 14-15 June 2023 with 59 participants from 25 KTA member countries, the European Commission (EC), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and representatives from the nuclear insurance industry, to discuss activities of the committee.

The first day of the meeting included a speech by KTA Director General William D. Magwood, IV, along with updates from the Secretariat, the IAEA and the EC on issues of particular interest to the KLC. Additionally, the Chair of the third meeting of the Parties and signatories to the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage (CSC) reported on the CSC meeting on 6-8 June 2023 and the Japanese delegation informed the NCC on the status of compensation claims . for nuclear damage in Japan related to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident.

The second day of the meeting featured a session that examined ways to evolve the NLC and its working groups to meet the needs of member countries in the coming years. Looking specifically at current conditions and opportunities for progress, delegations met in first sessions to analyze and discuss specific topics, which were then presented to the NLC in plenary session.

In addition, the second day also included reports on the latest national developments in nuclear law in Canada, France and Poland, as well as an update on the activities of the NLC working groups: Working Group on Legal Aspects of Nuclear Safety (WPLANS), of Working Group on Nuclear Liability and Transportation (WPNLT) and Working Group on Nuclear Liability and Radioactive Waste Disposal Facilities (WPLDF). A current session on the principle of reciprocity under nuclear liability conventions was organized to examine the reciprocity requirements provided for in the conventions and national legislation. An expert from the nuclear insurance industry updated the NLC on the practical impact of the situation in Ukraine on nuclear liability insurance.

The Chairman of the KPPK gave a summary report of the KPPK meeting held on 14 June 2023 and the Secretariat updated the NLC on the activities of the working groups related to the KPPK. The Secretariat also informed the KKL about the procedures for appointing judges for the 11thth mandate of European Nuclear Energy Courtwhich will start on January 1, 2025.

Finally, the Secretariat reported on two new nuclear law initiatives. The first is the creation of a fifth working group within the KTA Global Forum on Nuclear Education, Science, Technology and Policy for restoring nuclear law education programs. The second is new Women in Nuclear Law Initiative (WiNLI)which was launched at the beginning of 2023 in the framework of the partnership between Women in Nuclear (Win) Global and KTA.

Meeting of the Contracting Parties to the Paris Convention (CPPC)

The Contracting Parties to the Paris Convention on Third Party Liability in the Field of Nuclear Power (CPPC) met in person and online on 14 June 2023. With 15 participants from 9 countries, the Contracting Parties provided an update on their respective national legislation and administrative processes and the status of financial securities one and a half years after the entry into force of the 2004 Protocols (January 1, 2022), with a particular focus on the remaining actions to be taken. The meeting also presented national developments regarding nuclear liability in the United Kingdom. In addition, the Contracting Parties discussed several issues related to nuclear liability affecting the operation and interpretation of the Paris and Brussels Supplementary Conventions.

A total of 16 countries are parties to the Paris Convention, covering 94 operating reactors and 7 under construction out of a total of 410 operating reactors worldwide and 57 under construction. Of these countries, 13 are also parties to the Brussels Supplementary Convention.

Recent developments in nuclear liability and transportation

The KTA Working Group on Nuclear Liability and Transport (WPNLT) met in person and online on 13 June 2023 to discuss and review its ongoing work on practical challenges related to nuclear liability regimes applicable to transport and transit of nuclear substances.

The WPNLT was established in 2016 to examine issues related to the interpretation and application of international nuclear liability instruments for nuclear transport. The working group promotes the exchange of legal information regarding nuclear liability as applicable to nuclear transport and the exchange of relevant experience among member countries.

The first physical meeting of the groups since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic was held with 30 participants from 14 KTA member countries, the European Commission (EC), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and representatives from the nuclear insurance industry. Representatives of the International Nuclear Law Association (INLA) and the World Nuclear Association (WNA) also attended to report on their activities related to nuclear transport.

The working group continued its discussion of challenges related to qualification of nuclear substances for transport, with a report from the Secretariat on follow-up actions taken following the WPNLT workshop on qualification of nuclear substances and nuclear liability held on 29-30 March. 2021. The agenda featured a topical session on the geographical overlap of nuclear liability conventions in the case of international transport, during which members analyzed the issue of cumulative application of nuclear liability conventions from various perspectives, including international, national, practical and insurance.

The participants also exchanged considerations for the deployment of floating nuclear power plants relevant to nuclear transport. The Secretariat provided a status update on country sheets on national legislation and regulations applicable to nuclear transport and transit and the results of WPNLT case studies.