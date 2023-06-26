International
OC tourists’ video of man defacing Rome’s Colosseum makes international news – Orange County Register
Ryan Lutz was so shocked by the sight he saw while walking around the famous Colosseum in Rome, the tourist from Orange started filming with his phone.
The footage shows a man carving names into the nearly 2,000-year-old bricks of the ancient amphitheater, defacing one of the world’s most famous monuments, which attracts millions of visitors every year.
Video of the June 23 incident has made international news, drawing heavy criticism for the apparent act of vandalism. Italy’s Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, has called for the person to be “identified and sanctioned”.
“I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great insolence for a tourist to destroy one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage (site) such as the Colosseum, to carve the name of his fiance. Sangiuliano tweeted on Monday, June 26. “I hope that whoever committed this act will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws.
Lutz, reached by phone in Athens, Greece, on Monday, June 26, said the graffiti “hecks the hell out of me,” especially in such a historic place, so he was forced to pull out his phone and start filming.
As shown in the video, Lutz stepped up from behind the man who appeared to be carving into the brick, with Lutz muttering just enough to get his attention.
“Are you serious, man?” Lutz said, following up with a few expletives to emphasize his anger.
The man gave him a smile and continued etching, which Lutz said made him even more nervous.
“No shame, whatever,” Lutz said. “After that I think, ‘OK, I have to let someone know.'”
He found a guard at the exit of the Colosseum to report the man, saying he had video evidence. But after Lutz pointed out the man, he said the security guard returned to his post, saying there was nothing he could do because he didn’t witness the act.
So Lutz asked to see a supervisor and said he was sure the authorities would be contacted and something would be done about it, but that Lutz could leave.
“It was a tough end to my trip to the Colosseum,” he said.
He returned to his hostel and told his friend about the meeting, still upset. It was suggested that Lutz post his video, which he did, by uploading it to Reddit.
He didn’t know how far it would go or the fury that would follow. International media picked up the news and the short video he took went viral.
If convicted of a felony, the man could face a fine of at least $16,360 or up to five years in prison. CNN reported.
The UK’s Daily Mail interviewed Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum, who said police are trying to track down the man.
“When you get uneducated people in the Colosseum, this kind of hooliganism happens and I hope there are no copycats.” Russo told the Daily Mail.
According to the BBC, a Russian tourist in 2014 was fined nearly $20,000 and sentenced to four months in prison for carving his initials, K, into a wall of the Colosseum. The Russian tourist was the fifth foreign visitor that year to be fined for vandalizing the Colosseum, according to the BBC, and authorities in Rome announced plans to increase surveillance cameras at the ancient monument.
In 2020, an Irish tourist was accused by Colosseum security of carving his initials into the monument.
The Colosseum, considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World, is a World Heritage Site, along with 54 other Italian sites that make up the historic center of the city.
Lutz is on a two-month tour of Europe, a much-needed break after recently graduating with a degree in geography from Cal Poly Pomona. Between visiting ancient sites and exploring, he is now responding to media interview requests as he continues his journey.
The traveling tourist said he lived abroad when he was 19 in London and said it is important to him to try to change people’s perception of American tourists.
“I don’t want that reputation. I try to be a humble and dedicated traveler,” Lutz said. “I appreciate other countries and I’m there as their guest. Don’t get confused with your host country.”
CNN contributed to this report.
