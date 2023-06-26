Video address to participants and guests of the 11th International Youth Industrial Forum Engineers of the President of Future Russia 2023





Russian President Vladimir Putin: friends, Please accept my greetings at the launch of the Future Engineers International Industrial Youth Forum. The forum has brought together young engineers, researchers, technologists, undergraduate and postgraduate students, representatives of public organizations from most Russian regions and a number of foreign countries. It is symbolic that the forum is taking place in Tula, which has always been famous for craftsmen, worker dynasties, engineers and weapon makers. The potential of human resources mainly determines the sustainable development of domestic industry today, increasing its competitive advantages, strengthening its positions in both domestic and global markets and successfully fulfilling such key tasks that strengthen security, economic sovereignty and technological of the country. That is why it is so important that more and more competent, knowledgeable, creative and forward-thinking young professionals, ready to take responsibility and offer non-standard solutions, come to work for our companies. It is these young, experienced professionals and our production teams that have ensured the stable operation of Russian industry and its development in the conditions of major external challenges and achieved growth in the production of civil and defense products, which are vital for the country. I would like to emphasize that the development and modernization of the industry is our unconditional priority. We will continue to promote the introduction of the latest technology, digital solutions and the most advanced environmental standards and work together with businesses, regions and the scientific community to update the curricula of vocational education, training and retraining, including for industry such basic, backbone, as machine building, ship and aircraft building, machine tools and tools. construction, robotics and electronics, industrial and energy equipment manufacturing. This is the industry of the future, as well as the great space for self-fulfillment and professional growth. I wish success to young people working in enterprises and plants, and certainly to today’s graduates of schools, universities, colleges and technical schools who intend to engage in real production and work in the industrial sector of Russia. Forum participants, You have a content-filled and busy program ahead of you, including discussions, presentations, round tables with CEOs of major corporations, scientists and politicians, as well as many other interesting educational, business, sports and cultural events. I would like to thank the Russian Union of Car Builders, the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, the Aid League for Defense Industry Enterprises, the Rostec Corporation and other domestic companies for their contribution to the organization of this forum. I am sure that it will contribute to the development of the potential of human resources in the main sectors of Russian industry, will increase the reputation and prestige of the engineering and industrial professions and, of course, will make it possible to strengthen partnership relations and start projects common news. I wish all participants and guests of the forum fruitful work and success.

