The church supports the opening of the International African American Museum

In 2019, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presented a $2 million donation on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Michael Moorethen the CEO of International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina.

The donation helped build a Family History Center within the museum, which is supported by FamilySearch International. The center will be a new resource for the study and advancement of African American genealogy, with connections to Africa and the African diaspora. The elder Bednar called the effort a perfect partnership.

It is absolutely a day of joy, Elder Bednar said in 2019. If you consider the goals of the International African American Museum and the goals they hope to achieve in connecting families that have been separated and some of the things we’ve learned about helping to accomplish those goals, it’s a perfect partnership.

More than four years later in Charleston, on Friday, June 23, FamilySearch CEO Stephen Rockwood echoed those words when he said that the Church’s support for the museum is fully aligned with FamilySearch’s goal of helping people learn the truth about their roots, according to an article on The Church of Jesus Christ.org.

The new stilt-raised International African-American Museum has reclaimed the site of one of the most despicable and prolific slave-trading operations in US history. Most African Americans can trace their ancestry to Gadsdens Wharf in Charleston, South Carolina, where 40% of all enslaved Africans disembarked from slave ships. The land is considered sacred land. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We believe [this museum] it’s a sanctuary, Rockwood said. We love when any experience can be powered by FamilySearch, even if you don’t see our name anywhere. If we can empower those kinds of experiences just because of the accessibility we could provide, I think that’s a worthy job to do.

Rockwood and others from FamilySearch attended the museums grand opening ceremony on Saturday, June 24. The museum opens to the public on Tuesday, June 27.

The museum is built on a portion of the former Gadsdens Wharf in Charleston, where more than 100,000 Africans first touched American soil, said actress and Howard University Dean of Fine Arts Phylicia Rashad, speaking at the grand opening.

Steve Rockwood, CEO of FamilySearch International, left, with Dr. Tonya M. Matthews, president and CEO of the International African American Museum, center, and Thom Reed, African Heritage Initiatives project manager for FamilySearch International at the Center for Family History at the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina in June 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The site represents one of the most prolific slave warehouses and operations in history, she said. But now, today, we reclaim this land and honor the countless lives lost and enslaved with a monument to our history, our families, our heritage, our contributions and, yes, our future.

The museum’s historic location is important, museum president and CEO Tonya Matthews said at a news conference Friday, June 23.

[This was] Our nations most fertile port for the transatlantic slave trade, where nearly 50% of all enslaved human beings who came to what is now the United States would have entered this very space, she said. That is why we refer to it as holy ground, a holy place. Some people even refer to ground zero.

Former Charleston Mayor Joseph Riley, who helped start and finish the museum, said the center is a gift to our country.

It is a gift to each of us and to future generations, he said. This powerful museum will teach and inspire us to build a better future together.

FamilySearch will continue its relationship with the museum and the Family History Center by offering millions of records for free online, including resources for a deeper dive into documenting the Atlantic slave trade in Charleston, as well as military records of the United States. United for African Americans and online obituaries from the Beaufort County Library.

An exhibit at the new International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, June 23, 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The museum and center will open new doors of discovery for many who want to learn more about their family history, said Thom Reed, a program manager for African heritage initiatives FamilySearch has facilitated the Church’s involvement with the museum from the beginning.

Many people will heal and recover because of what they can learn about themselves, Reed said. This is a starting point for many individuals and many families.

Patrons visit the new International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, Saturday, June 24, 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Churches work with International African American Museumsaid Rockwood, is a manifestation of living the two great commandments of Jesus to love God and to love neighbor.

It’s so wonderful to find those areas where we can agree and collaborate with each other, Rockwood said. And family history, or people wanting to know who they are, where they come from, is one of those areas where inspired minds can come together.

