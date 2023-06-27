When wealthy adventurers take great risks, who should foot the bill for the rescue effort? | News, Sports, Jobs

When millionaire Steve Fossett’s plane disappeared over the Nevada Range in 2007, the kidnapped adventurer had already been the subject of two prior emergency rescue operations thousands of miles apart.

And that raised a thorny question: After an exhaustive search for the rich risk-taker ended, who should foot the bill?

In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible lost during a descent into the North Atlantic to explore the wreck of the Titanic has refocused attention on that conundrum. And with rescuers and the public fixated first on the rescue and then on the mourning of those on board, it has once again made for an uncomfortable conversation.

“Five people have just lost their lives and to start talking about insurance, all the rescue efforts and the cost may seem very heartless – but the thing is, at the end of the day, there are costs,” said Arun Upneja, dean of the School in Hospitality Administration from Boston University and a tourism researcher.

“There are many people who will say, ‘Why should society spend money on rescue efforts if (these people) are rich enough to … engage in these dangerous activities?’

That question is garnering attention as ultra-wealthy travelers in search of one-of-a-kind adventures spend big on flights, cruise oceans and blast off into space.

The US Coast Guard declined on Friday to provide a cost estimate for its efforts to locate the Titan, which investigators say divers blew up not far from the world’s most famous shipwreck. The five missing people included a billionaire British businessman and a father and son from one of Pakistan’s most prominent families. The operator charged passengers $250,000 each to take the trip.

“We cannot attribute a monetary value to Search and Rescue cases, as the Coast Guard does not associate the cost with the saving of a life,” the agency said.

While the Coast Guard’s cost for the mission is likely to run into the millions of dollars, it is generally prohibited by federal law from collecting reimbursements in connection with any search or rescue services, said Stephen Koerting, a U.S. attorney in Maine who specializes in maritime law. . .

But this does not resolve the larger issue of whether wealthy travelers or companies should be held accountable to the public and governments for exposing themselves to such risk.

“This is one of the most difficult questions to try to answer,” said Pete Sepp, president of the National Taxpayers Union, pointing to scrutiny of government-funded bailouts dating back to the British billionaire’s exploits. Richard Branson in hot air balloons in the 1990s. .

“It should never be just about government spending, or maybe not even primarily about government spending, but you can’t help but think about how the limited resources of lifeguards can be used,” Sepp said.

The demand for these resources came into focus in 1998 when Fossett’s attempt to circumnavigate the globe in a hot air balloon ended in a dive into the ocean 500 miles off Australia. The Royal Australian Air Force sent a Hercules C-130 transport plane to find him. A French military aircraft dropped a 15-person life raft into the Fossett before it was picked up by a passing yacht.

Critics suggested Fossett should foot the bill. He dismissed the idea.

Later that same year, the US Coast Guard spent more than $130,000 to rescue Fossett and Branson after their hot air balloon crashed into the ocean off Hawaii. Branson said he would pay if the Coast Guard requested it, but the agency did not.

Nine years later, after Fossett’s plane disappeared over Nevada during what was supposed to be a short flight, the state’s National Guard launched a months-long search that turned up the wreckage of several more decades-old crashes without finding the millionaire.

The state said the mission had cost taxpayers $685,998, with $200,000 covered by a private contribution. But when Gov. Jim Gibbons’ administration announced it would seek reimbursement for the rest, Fossett’s widow balked, noting she had spent $1 million on her private search.

“We believe that the research conducted by the State of Nevada is a government expense in carrying out government action,” wrote an attorney on behalf of the Fossett estate.

Risky adventurism is hardly unique to the wealthy.

The pandemic caused an increase in visits to places like national parks, increasing the popularity of climbing, hiking and other outdoor activities. Meanwhile, the proliferation of cell phones and the service has left many people feeling that if things go wrong, help is just a phone call away.

Some countries have laws commonly referred to as “stupid motorist laws,” in which drivers are forced to foot the bill for emergency response when they ignore barricades on submerged roads. Arizona has such a law, and Volusia County in Florida, home of Daytona, passed similar legislation this week. The idea of ​​a “stupid hiker law” is a regularly debated issue in Arizona as well, with so many unprepared people needing to be rescued from sweltering triple-digit heat.

Most officials and volunteers conducting search efforts are opposed to paying for help, said Butch Farabee, a former ranger who participated in hundreds of rescue operations in the Grand Canyon and other national parks and has written several books on the subject.

Searchers are concerned that if they commit to rescuing people “they won’t call for help as soon as they need to and when they do it’s too late,” Farabee said.

The catch is that some may take that vital help for granted. Farabee recounts a call in the 1980s from a lawyer who underestimated the effort required to climb out of the Grand Canyon. The man requested rescue by helicopter, mentioning that he had an important meeting the next day. Ranger refused this request.

But this is not an option when the lives of the adventurers, some of them quite wealthy, are in extreme danger.

On Mount Everest, it can cost tens of thousands of dollars in permit and expedition fees to climb. A handful of people die or go missing while hiking the mountain each year – prompting emergency responses from local officials.

While the Nepalese government requires climbers to have rescue insurance, the scope of rescue efforts can vary widely, with Upneja estimating that some can cost “many tens of thousands of dollars”.

Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a message seeking comment.

On the high seas, affluent yachtsmen seeking speed and distance records have also repeatedly sought rescue when their voyages go awry.

When the yacht of Tony Bullimore, a British millionaire on a round-the-world trip, capsized 1,400 miles off the coast of Australia in 1997, it looked like he might be done for. Clinging to the inside of the hull, he ran out of fresh water and almost no air.

When a rescue ship arrived, he swam desperately to the surface.

“I was starting to look back on my life and think, ‘Well, I’ve had a good life, I’ve done most of the things I’ve wanted to do,'” Bullimore said afterward. “If I had to choose words to describe it, it would be a miracle, an absolute miracle.’

Australian officials, whose forces rescued a French yachtsman the same week, were more measured in their assessment.

“We have an international legal obligation,” said Ian McLachlan, the defense minister. “We obviously have a moral obligation to go and save people, whether it’s in fires, cyclones or at sea.”

However, less was said about the Australian government’s request to restrict yacht racing routes – in the hope of keeping sailors in areas where they are less likely to require rescue.