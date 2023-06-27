FAA’s Safe Air Charter Campaign Reaches Millions





Working with industry advocates, the FAA’s Secure Air Pass team has reached nearly 10 million people through its educational campaign about the dangers of the illegal pass, agency officials said last week. Speaking during the National Air Transport Association’s Air Charter Summit outside Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Paul D’Allura, assistant manager of the Special Emphasis Investigations Team (SEIT) for the FAA, explained that the Covid pandemic, “so as bad as it was, it helped us do it.” The team formed in 2019 through a collaborative effort and has undertaken a number of informational initiatives to help the flying public be aware of illegal cards, as well as help the agency and the industry at large between the “careless, uninformed and criminal “. “ D’Allura noted that with the pandemic, “We’ve learned that through technology, we can reach audiences of thousands through social media and other methods … Internationally, our reach has allowed us to [go into] many places. I don’t think we could have ever done that in the past.” Don Riley, FAA SEIT operations safety instructor, added, “We’re very passionate about this.” He also noted that the team has hosted many live webinars focusing on operators, pilots and passengers. He emphasized the importance of reaching passengers. “Passengers are the hardest people to reach because they’re basically looking for the cheapest air travel,” Riley said. “They’re not aviation-savvy for the most part, and they don’t even know to ask questions. So it makes our job very difficult, this educational outreach, to try to find different ways to reach passengers.” Among its activities, the team has been meeting with civil aviation authorities globally to explain the issues and recruit help in spreading the message, he added. It has now reached almost all civil aviation authorities in South America and the Caribbean and is working with officials in the Middle East. Next will be Central America and Africa, which he noted will be a huge undertaking given the number of countries on the continent. Additionally, the team worked with the Department of Transportation to reach air charter brokers. Since they are the ones who put people in the back of the plane, it is important that they understand what is legal and what is not, he added. “That’s a pretty big deal.” In other areas, the team has reached out to universities to help budding aviators understand what’s not legal and avoid accidentally falling into a situation. “We have found that times are changing in the airline industry and in the corporate world with a shortage of pilots,” Riley said. “People are getting very creative in how they’re trying to build time and we’re finding them breaking the rules doing it. So instead of hammering these young people trying to build a career, we’re trying to move them forward and educate them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2023-06-26/faas-safe-air-charter-campaign-reaches-millions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos