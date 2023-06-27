Knoxville students place fourth in International Rocketry Challenge





A portion of Knoxville soared above the Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on June 23 as Hardin Valley Academy’s Team 1, better known as the AeroHawks, closed out their first year of competition with a first-place finish fourth in International Missile Challenge in France. The competition challenges middle and high school students to build rockets within a careful set of parameters, hoping to inspire them toward STEM career fields. This year, the competition asked students to design and launch rockets capable of carrying a raw chicken egg 850 meters in the air and returning it to the ground in 42 to 45 seconds without cracking. The team from Great Britain was ranked first, followed by teams from France and Japan. How did the AeroHawks get to Paris? On May 20, the Hardin Valley team of seven students and their coach, veteran rocketry student Tim Smyrl, stunned the community when they won first place and $20,000 in the American Rocketry Challenge, the world’s largest rocket race. The AeroHawks include team captain Zaen Grissino-Mayer, 16; Halley Mickey Dandena, 17; Henry Harvey, 16; Bailey Mounts, 16; Caleb Mulder, 16; Khalil Ortiz, 16; and Otilia Scolnic, 16 years old. To win the national competition held annually in The Plains, Virginia, the AeroHawks had to beat 797 teams from 45 states. And before they got to Virginia, they had to finish in the top 100 teams in the country, chasing a perfect score of zero for reaching altitude, flight duration and egg protection requirements. Along the way, they faced obstacles both figurative and literal, as they retrieved their rocket from a tree and faced a failed ignition on the day of the national competition. Eventually, however, they became national champions and won an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris. “This is something that happens to other people,” Dandena, who is headed to the University of Tennessee this fall, told The Tennessean earlier this month. “It felt like something out of a fairy tale.” The Rockets community celebrates the home team The international competition in Paris is the culmination of five national rocket challenges held around the world. The American Rocket Challenge is sponsored by the Aerospace Industries Association and the National Rocket Association. In a press release, Eric Fanning, president and CEO of the AIA, congratulated the AeroHawks. I am deeply proud of the Hardin Valley Academy team for representing our nation and solidifying their place as elite contenders. Through this extraordinary journey, they honed their engineering skills, tested their limits and discovered the true meaning of teamwork on the global stage,” Fanning said in the release. In March, the AIA signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to further expand rocketry opportunities for underserved students as a gateway to STEM careers. More information on the performance of the AeroHawks and how the American Rocketry Challenge brings together 5,000 students each year can be found at rocketcontest.org. Daniel Dassow is a reporting intern focused on business trends and news. telephony423-637-0878.Email[email protected]. Support strong local journalism by subscribing toknoxnews.com/subscribe.

