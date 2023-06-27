MCCANN WORLDGROUP Shines at 2023 CANNES LIONS INTERNATIONAL





Network awarded Titanium Lion, three major awards and 51 gold, silver and bronze Lions, across 18 different agencies, demonstrating the collective impact of the global network CANNES, France , June 26, 2023 — McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG), was a top performer at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, winning 55 Lions in 18 competitive categories for 20 clients, including a coveted Lion Titanium and three Grand Prix in Design, Creative Business Transformation and Sustainable Development Goals. The network was ranked in the top five networks and won top honors for global brands including Mastercard and Microsoft. The network won a total of 55 Cannes Lions – 1 Dan Wieden Titanium Lion, 3 Grand Prix and 51 Gold, Silver and Bronze. The winning work spanned a wide range of markets, agencies and clients, illustrating the collective impact of talent and network capabilities. The highest priced work included Mastercard “Where to place” project by McCann Poland and McCann New York, awarded Dan Wieden a coveted Titanium Lion, a Grand Prix and two golds, among other honors. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine , almost 10 million refugees found shelter in already overcrowded major Polish cities, causing rents to rise and competition for jobs to increase—all amid an unprecedented rise in inflation. Knowing that smaller cities offer more opportunities, Mastercard introduced the Where to Settle digital platform, a comprehensive digital tool that aggregates employment and real estate data, anonymous and aggregated Mastercard spend insights, and data from the Polish Central Statistical Office. 20% of the 1.5 million refugees who have settled in Poland so far have used the platform to find Polish cities outside the main metropolitan areas to make a fresh start. have also recognized McCann Poland as the Agency of the Year in the “Good” category, the coveted main award shared in each of the Festival’s nine comprehensive competitive categories. ADLAM, from McCann New York and Microsoft, won two Grand Prix, one in Design and one in Creative Business Transformation. ADLaM is the written form of Pulaar, a West African language spoken by over 60 million people, but without a written alphabet until brothers Ibrahima and Abdoulaye Barry, determined to preserve their language and the beautiful culture of the Fulani people who speak it, created one. McCann Worldgroup and Microsoft worked together to create a digitized ADLaM font that is now available across the Microsoft 365 suite, desktop and mobile platforms, allowing the Fulani people to communicate globally through text, email and websites and empowering them to conduct business, connect through social media and find information in their own language. Network highlights include: The best agencies of McCann Worldgroup were McCann New York, McCann Poland, FP7 McCann Dubai and McCann Tel Aviv.

Vector B/McCann Mexico and Performance Art contributed to Grupo Bimbo “The Greatest Guide,” which helped more than 8,400 Mexican small business entrepreneurs stand up against the sea of ​​fast food giants through mapping technology and a first of this type. the brand’s AI-driven tool kit and won a Silver Lion. Daryl Lee, Global CEO, McCann Worldgroup, said: “The collective impact our teams have created in partnership with our clients and the accolades they have won at this year’s festival epitomizes creative collaboration. We are incredibly proud of the incredible range of creative and work milestones we’ve created for some of the world’s most important brands. Congratulations to all our teams around the world who contributed to this impressive work. We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved and excited to see what our teams come up with next .” McCann Worldgroup’s two most popular campaigns: Mastercard “Where to Settle”, from McCann Poland and McCann New York, won a total of 9 Lions:

1 Titanium, 1 Grand Prix in Sustainable Development Goals, 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze in Direct, 1 Gold and 1 Bronze in PR, 1 Silver in Brand Experience Activation and 1 Bronze in Creative Data. Microsoft’s ADLaM, from McCann New York and Craft New York, won a total of 7 Cannes Lions:

1 Grand Prix in Design, 1 Grand Prix and 1 Bronze in Creative Business Transformation, 1 Gold in Industry Craft, 1 Gold and 1 Bronze in Brand Experience and 1 Silver in Sustainable Development Goals. About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of The Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global creative solutions company. The company is united in 100+ countries with a mission to help brands gain a meaningful role in people’s lives. McCann Worldgroup was named the world’s most effective marketing services company by The Effie Awards for 2022 for the fourth consecutive year. Worldgroup’s core network consists of McCann, MRM, CRAFT and FutureBrand, and partners with Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick and UM to provide solutions across the marketing spectrum. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccann-worldgroup-shines-at-2023-cannes-lions-international-festival-of-creativity-301863460.html SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

