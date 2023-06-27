ID: SR on the independence of judges and lawyers – 11th Meeting, 53rd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council





Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers (Introduction)

European Union, Mr. Pierre Minard

Hungary (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Margit Szcs

Uruguay (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Yliana Abimorad

United Nations Development Program, Ms. Roqaya Dhaif

International Development Justice Organization, Mr. Mark Cassayre

Lithuania, Mr. Darius Staniulis

Egypt, Mrs. Yasmeen Khattab

Burkina Faso, Ms. Hadjaratou Sawadogo – The best of Hadjaratou Sawadogo

Israel, Mrs. Meirav Eilon Shahar

Armenia, Mr. Henrik Yeritsyan

Belgium, Ms. Julie Probst

Luxembourg, Mr. Luke Dockendorf

UN Women, Ms. Adriana Quinones

East Timor, Ms. Didina Coelho da Silva

France, Mr. Jrme Bonnafont

United States

Iraq, Mr. Hussein Mansur Al-Safi

Maldives, Ms. Hawla Ahmed Didi Free Mp3 Download

Malaysia, Ms. Nur Farhana Binti Luk

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Mr. Michael Boulton

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Manuel Garcia

South Africa, Mr. Francis the magician

Pakistan Mr. Umair Shakoor

Namibia, Ms. Brona Okwara

INDIA

Malawi, Ms. Pacharo Kayira

Iran (Islamic Republic of), Ms. Khadijah Karimi

Gambia, Mr. Muhammadou MO Kah

Libya, Mr. Hesham Huwisa

Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers (Comments and Answers)

Zimbabwe, Mr. Stuart Harold Comberbach

Afghanistan, Mr. Mohibullah Taib

SUDAN

Cuba, Mrs. Edilen Bárbara Pita Rodríguez

Russian Federation, Mr. Igor Sergeev

Romania, Mrs. Sorana Popa

Algeria

Botswana, Mr. The Tsimanyana faith

Lesotho, Ms. Make me happy Lelisa

Tunisia, Mr. Anouar Missaoui

Cameroon, Mr. Thophile Olivier Bosse

Ukraine, Ms. Natalia Moshkivska

Cambodia

Australia, Mr. Luke Murphy

China

National Human Rights Commission in India, Mr. Suraj Dey

Independent National Commission for Human Rights of Burundi, Mr. Sixte Vigny Nimuraba

The Federal Council of the Bar Association of Brazil, Mr. José Alberto Ribeiro Simonetti Cabral

Legal Society, Ms. Petra Stojnic

Julia Smakman, lawyer

Lawyers’ Rights Watch Canada, Mr. Gavin Magrath

International Association of Lawyers, Mrs. Francesca Restifo

Center for Justice and International Law, Ms. Yassmin Barrios

Open Society Institute, Mr. Ricky Gunawan

Legal Council of Australia, Mr. Luke Murphy

National Citizen Association for Human Rights “Belarus Helsinki Committee”, Mrs. There is no Deikalo

Freedom Now, Mr. Karl Horberg

Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers (Concluding Remarks) Agenda item 3: Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development SPEAKER:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1t/k1tr3emiv3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos