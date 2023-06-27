International
ID: SR on the independence of judges and lawyers – 11th Meeting, 53rd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council
- Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers (Introduction)
- European Union, Mr. Pierre Minard
- Hungary (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Margit Szcs
- Uruguay (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Yliana Abimorad
- United Nations Development Program, Ms. Roqaya Dhaif
- International Development Justice Organization, Mr. Mark Cassayre
- Lithuania, Mr. Darius Staniulis
- Egypt, Mrs. Yasmeen Khattab
- Burkina Faso, Ms. Hadjaratou Sawadogo – The best of Hadjaratou Sawadogo
- Israel, Mrs. Meirav Eilon Shahar
- Armenia, Mr. Henrik Yeritsyan
- Belgium, Ms. Julie Probst
- Luxembourg, Mr. Luke Dockendorf
- UN Women, Ms. Adriana Quinones
- East Timor, Ms. Didina Coelho da Silva
- France, Mr. Jrme Bonnafont
- United States
- Iraq, Mr. Hussein Mansur Al-Safi
- Maldives, Ms. Hawla Ahmed Didi Free Mp3 Download
- Malaysia, Ms. Nur Farhana Binti Luk
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Mr. Michael Boulton
- Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Manuel Garcia
- South Africa, Mr. Francis the magician
- Pakistan Mr. Umair Shakoor
- Namibia, Ms. Brona Okwara
- INDIA
- Malawi, Ms. Pacharo Kayira
- Iran (Islamic Republic of), Ms. Khadijah Karimi
- Gambia, Mr. Muhammadou MO Kah
- Libya, Mr. Hesham Huwisa
- Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers (Comments and Answers)
- Zimbabwe, Mr. Stuart Harold Comberbach
- Afghanistan, Mr. Mohibullah Taib
- SUDAN
- Cuba, Mrs. Edilen Bárbara Pita Rodríguez
- Russian Federation, Mr. Igor Sergeev
- Romania, Mrs. Sorana Popa
- Algeria
- Botswana, Mr. The Tsimanyana faith
- Lesotho, Ms. Make me happy Lelisa
- Tunisia, Mr. Anouar Missaoui
- Cameroon, Mr. Thophile Olivier Bosse
- Ukraine, Ms. Natalia Moshkivska
- Cambodia
- Australia, Mr. Luke Murphy
- China
- National Human Rights Commission in India, Mr. Suraj Dey
- Independent National Commission for Human Rights of Burundi, Mr. Sixte Vigny Nimuraba
- The Federal Council of the Bar Association of Brazil, Mr. José Alberto Ribeiro Simonetti Cabral
- Legal Society, Ms. Petra Stojnic
- Julia Smakman, lawyer
- Lawyers’ Rights Watch Canada, Mr. Gavin Magrath
- International Association of Lawyers, Mrs. Francesca Restifo
- Center for Justice and International Law, Ms. Yassmin Barrios
- Open Society Institute, Mr. Ricky Gunawan
- Legal Council of Australia, Mr. Luke Murphy
- National Citizen Association for Human Rights “Belarus Helsinki Committee”, Mrs. There is no Deikalo
- Freedom Now, Mr. Karl Horberg
- Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers (Concluding Remarks)
