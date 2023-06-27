International
How to watch, schedule and favorite bets
The United States will play for an unprecedented three-peat at this year’s Women’s World Cup. It will not be easy for the team no. 1 in the world.
Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament begins on July 20 and features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. There are 64 matches during the tournament.
That means more competition for two-time defending World Cup champion USA, who won the 2015 event in Canada and the 2019 tournament in France. The Americans have won four titles overall, the most of any nation.
Time, location
All 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each. Each team plays a three-match group stage, the round-robin, which will run from July 20 to August 3.
The top finishers advance to the round of 16 from August 5 to 8. The quarter-final matches will take place from 11-12 August and the two semi-final matches will be played on 15-16 August. A third-place match is set for August 19 in Brisbane, before the final in Sydney.
The finale will air at 6 a.m. ET on August 20 in the United States.
The broadcast schedule is complicated by the time difference. The United States of America plays in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The opener is against Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland, which due to the time difference will be televised in the US on July 21 at 9pm ET.
A rematch of the 2019 final against the Netherlands is set for July 27 in Wellington, airing at 9pm ET on July 26 in the US.
Where to see
Fox holds the English-language media rights in the United States for the Women’s World Cup. Telemundo holds the Spanish-language rights.
Fox will air a record 29 games on its main network. The rest of the games will be broadcast on FS1. All matches will be streamed on the Fox app.
FIFA reached a collective agreement with the European Broadcasting Union in mid-June, ending a standoff with broadcasters in Europe’s five main TV markets. The deal guarantees that the games will be broadcast in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Britain.
Players to watch
There are two distinct groups of players to watch in this World Cup: veteran superstars and talented young players.
Canada’s Christine Sinclair leads a veteran group that includes Brazil’s Marta, Australia’s Sam Kerr, France’s Wendie Renard and American Alex Morgan.
Sinclair, who is 40 and likely to play in her last World Cup, is international football’s all-time leading scorer, women’s or men’s, with 190 career goals.
Young stars include 22-year-old American forward Sophia Smith, 21-year-old Jody Brown of Jamaica and 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay of Haiti.
Smith doubled last year as the USA Soccer Player of the Year and the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player.
Teams to watch
The United States has been ranked number one in the world in the latest FIFA rankings. The Americans are a strong team despite recent injuries, but their dominance in international play will be challenged at this World Cup.
Second-ranked Germany won back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Third-ranked Sweden knocked the United States out of the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinals. Seventh-ranked Canada won gold at the Tokyo Games.
Considered a contender, England have been hit by a series of injuries to key players, including Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and captain Leah Williamson. All three will miss the World Cup. France changed coaches in March after a trio of players threatened to skip the tournament.
Australia cannot be counted as a co-host. The Matildas, the country’s national team, will be bolstered by Kerr, one of the best players in the world.
Betting Guide
The United States is a +240 favorite to win the World Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. England is next with +380, followed by Spain with +650.
There is also a large group of teams that the odds say have little chance of lifting the trophy, including Jamaica, Vietnam, Argentina, Zambia, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Morocco, the Philippines, South Africa, Haiti and Panama. All are at +43,000.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/women-s-world-cup-guide-how-to-watch-schedule-and-betting-favorites-/7154259.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Employment scam emails on the rise, warns Brock ITS – The Brock News
- How to watch, schedule and favorite bets
- Pakistani army sacks 3 officers, including lieutenant general, for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence
- Donald Trump is the GOP
- Pak Song remake shocks Bollywood audiences
- Nick Kyrgios welcomes Saudi Arabia’s reported interest in tennis: ‘Sign me up’
- What is it like to attend as an ordinary person
- Compound-driven multiscale tear growth
- Images of Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival (16 photos)
- Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart and Top 150: One player from each position to trade for training camp
- The INFORM Consumers Act comes into force on June 27. Here’s how Amazon protects our customers and sellers from bad actors.
- Netanyahu set to visit China next month, trip likely to annoy Biden