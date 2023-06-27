How to watch, schedule and favorite bets

The United States will play for an unprecedented three-peat at this year’s Women’s World Cup. It will not be easy for the team no. 1 in the world.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament begins on July 20 and features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. There are 64 matches during the tournament.

That means more competition for two-time defending World Cup champion USA, who won the 2015 event in Canada and the 2019 tournament in France. The Americans have won four titles overall, the most of any nation.

Time, location

All 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each. Each team plays a three-match group stage, the round-robin, which will run from July 20 to August 3.

The top finishers advance to the round of 16 from August 5 to 8. The quarter-final matches will take place from 11-12 August and the two semi-final matches will be played on 15-16 August. A third-place match is set for August 19 in Brisbane, before the final in Sydney.

The finale will air at 6 a.m. ET on August 20 in the United States.

The broadcast schedule is complicated by the time difference. The United States of America plays in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The opener is against Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland, which due to the time difference will be televised in the US on July 21 at 9pm ET.





A rematch of the 2019 final against the Netherlands is set for July 27 in Wellington, airing at 9pm ET on July 26 in the US.

Where to see

Fox holds the English-language media rights in the United States for the Women’s World Cup. Telemundo holds the Spanish-language rights.

Fox will air a record 29 games on its main network. The rest of the games will be broadcast on FS1. All matches will be streamed on the Fox app.

FIFA reached a collective agreement with the European Broadcasting Union in mid-June, ending a standoff with broadcasters in Europe’s five main TV markets. The deal guarantees that the games will be broadcast in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Britain.

Players to watch

There are two distinct groups of players to watch in this World Cup: veteran superstars and talented young players.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair leads a veteran group that includes Brazil’s Marta, Australia’s Sam Kerr, France’s Wendie Renard and American Alex Morgan.





Sinclair, who is 40 and likely to play in her last World Cup, is international football’s all-time leading scorer, women’s or men’s, with 190 career goals.

Young stars include 22-year-old American forward Sophia Smith, 21-year-old Jody Brown of Jamaica and 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay of Haiti.

Smith doubled last year as the USA Soccer Player of the Year and the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player.

Teams to watch

The United States has been ranked number one in the world in the latest FIFA rankings. The Americans are a strong team despite recent injuries, but their dominance in international play will be challenged at this World Cup.

Second-ranked Germany won back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Third-ranked Sweden knocked the United States out of the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinals. Seventh-ranked Canada won gold at the Tokyo Games.

Considered a contender, England have been hit by a series of injuries to key players, including Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and captain Leah Williamson. All three will miss the World Cup. France changed coaches in March after a trio of players threatened to skip the tournament.





Australia cannot be counted as a co-host. The Matildas, the country’s national team, will be bolstered by Kerr, one of the best players in the world.

Betting Guide

The United States is a +240 favorite to win the World Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. England is next with +380, followed by Spain with +650.

There is also a large group of teams that the odds say have little chance of lifting the trophy, including Jamaica, Vietnam, Argentina, Zambia, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Morocco, the Philippines, South Africa, Haiti and Panama. All are at +43,000.