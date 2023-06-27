Feeling the world around us | MIT news





Sensing is all around you, said MIT.nano Associate Director Brian W. Anthony at Ambient Sensing, a half-day symposium presented in May by the MIT.nano Immersion Lab. Featuring MIT faculty and researchers from multiple disciplines, the event highlighted sensing technologies deployed everywhere from below the Earth’s surface to high in the exosphere. Brent Minchew, assistant professor in the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS), began the symposium with a presentation on using remote sensing to understand the flow, deformation and fracture of glacier ice and how this is contributing to the sea. raising the level. It’s this fantastic division of the scales, Minchew said. We were taking observations collected from satellites flying 700 kilometers above the surface and using the data collected there to infer what was going on at the atomic scale inside the ice, which is amazing. Minchews’ group is working with other researchers at MIT to build a drone capable of flying for three to four months over the polar regions, filling critical gaps in ground observations. It will give us this radical improvement over current technology and our observational capacity. Also using satellites, EAPS postdoc Qindan Zhu combines machine learning with remote sensing observational data to study ozone pollution over North American cities. Zhu explained that, based on a decade’s worth of data, controlling nitrogen oxide emissions will be the most effective way to regulate ozone pollution in these urban areas. Zhu’s and Minchew’s presentations highlighted the important role that ambient sensors play in learning more about Earth’s changing climate.

Moving from air to sea, Michael Benjamin, principal research scientist in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, spoke about his work on robotic marine vehicles to explore and monitor the ocean and coastal marine environments. Robotic platforms such as remote sensors have the ability to sense in places that are too dangerous, boring or expensive for manned ships, Benjamin explained. At the MIT Marine Autonomy Lab, researchers are designing underwater surface robots, autonomous cruise ships, and an amphibious surf zone robot. Sensibility is a big part of marine robotics, Benjamin said. Without sensors, robots wouldn’t be able to know where they are, they couldn’t avoid hidden things, they couldn’t gather information. Fadel Adib, associate professor in the Program in Media Arts and Sciences and the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), is also working on underwater sensing. The battery life of underwater sensors is extremely limited, Adib explained. It is very difficult to recharge the battery of an ocean sensor once it has been deployed. His research group built an underwater sensor that reflects acoustic signals instead of needing to generate its own, requiring far less energy. They also developed a battery-free, wireless underwater camera that can record images continuously and over a long period of time. Adib spoke about possible applications for environmental sensing underwater climate studies, discovering new ocean species, monitoring aquaculture farms to support food security, even across the ocean, in outer space. As you can imagine, it’s even harder to replace a sensor battery after you’ve sent it on a space mission, he said. Originally working in the world of underwater sensors, James Kinsey, CEO of Humatics, is applying his knowledge of ocean sensors to two different markets: public transportation and automotive manufacturing. The value of all the sensor data in the ocean is when you can find it, Kinsey explained. The more accurately and precisely you know this, the more you can start painting that 3D space. Kinsey talked about automating vehicle assembly lines with millimeter precision, allowing the use of robotic arms. For subway trains, he highlighted the benefits of sensor systems to better know the position of trains, as well as improve the safety of riders and workers by increasing situational awareness. Precise positioning transforms the world, he said. At the intersection of electrical engineering, communications and imaging, EECS Associate Professor Ruonan Han presented his research on sensing through semiconductor chips operating at terahertz frequencies. Using these terahertz chips, the Hans research group has demonstrated 3D imaging with high angular resolution without mechanical scanning. They are working on electronic nodes for gas sensing, accurate timing, and miniaturization of tags and sensors. In two question-and-answer panels moderated by Anthony, the presenters discussed how sensitive technologies interact with the world, highlighting challenges in hardware design, manufacturing, packaging, cost reduction and manufacturing at scale. On the topic of data visualization, they agreed on the need for hardware and software technologies to interact and assimilate data in faster and more comprehensive ways. Ambient Sensing was broadcast live by MIT.nano Immersion Lab. This unique research space, located on the third floor of MIT.nano, provides an environment to connect physical data with digital visualization, prototyping advanced tools for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) and developing new software and hardware concepts for immersive experiences. To showcase the current work being done in the Immersion Lab, retired MIT fencing coach Robert Hupp joined Anthony and research scientist Praneeth Namburi for a hands-on demonstration of the immersive athlete training technology. Using wireless sensors in the enclosure paired with OptiTrack motion capture sensors along the perimeter of the room, a novice fencer wearing a motion capture suit and an AR headset faced off against a virtual opponent while Namburi tracked the fencer’s posture in a computer. Hupp was able to tell the fencer how to improve his moves with this real-time data. This event showcased the capabilities of the Immersion Lab and the work being done in sensing, including sensors, data analytics and data visualization at MIT, says Anthony. Many of our speakers talked about collaboration and the importance of bringing multiple fields together to advance environmental sensing and data collection to solve societal challenges. I look forward to welcoming more academic and industry researchers to the Immersion Lab to support their work with our advanced hardware and software technologies.

