International
Funding news for global health researchers: 26 June 2023
On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.
Special announcements
Additional funding available to study Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias
Fogarty invites applications to expand existing awards that are not currently focused on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias to allow research to develop such a focus.
Provide input to NIH’s strategic plan for TB research
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) seeks input from stakeholders throughout the scientific research community and the general public regarding its strategic plan for tuberculosis research.
NIH Climate and Health Scholars Program
Are you a mid-career scientist with expertise in climate and health research? Do you have a strong publication record in climate science, related physical sciences, or climate and health sciences? Apply today to the NIH Climate and Health Scholars Program!
Register for the informational webinar on June 28th
An informational webinar for applicants to the NIH Climate and Health Research Program takes place on June 28, 2023.
Future deadlines for Fogarty’s funding opportunities
Administrative allowances for current grantees:
Current Fogarty recipients can apply for additional funding through the announcements below:
Financing options
NIH and FDA funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration:
NIH funding opportunities for which foreign organizations and/or foreign components of US organizations may apply:
NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply:
Other funding news
Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers.
NIH General Notices:
Notices of changes in NIH funding opportunities:
NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs):
Non-NIH Funding Opportunities:
-
Global Genomic Medicine Collaboration (G2MC) seeks nominations for the International HundredK+ Cohorts Consortium (IHCC) Young Investigator Mentoring Program, which will match principal investigators (PI) with young investigators (YI) who share similar research and career interests.
Contact: Latifa El Hadri, [email protected]
-
Gallien Africa Prize 2023 [PDF] is accepting applications from researchers, institutions and pharmaceutical industries from the public or private sector who have successfully developed initiatives, services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, phytotherapy, diagnostic products and medical devices recently introduced to the African market.
Application deadline: June 30, 2023
-
ASPIRE Program of the Japanese Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED). [PDF] is accepting proposals from principal investigators affiliated with a research institution in Japan. ASPIRE (Adopting Sustainable Partnerships for Innovative Research Ecosystem) funds large-scale joint research projects in advanced fields, to be carried out at the initiative of the Japanese government.
Pre-proposal deadline: July 11, 2023
Full proposal deadline: August 8, 2023
-
Funding for underserved researchers in LMICs [PDF] available from Cures Within Reach’s ReGRoW program. It provides budgets of up to $60,000 for repurposing clinical trials in any disease led by underserved researchers in any LMIC.
Letter of interest expiration date: July 12, 2023
-
Belmont Forum funding call for linking Climate, Environment and Health aims to improve understanding between climate, environmental and health pathways to protect and promote ecological, planetary and human health in the face of climate challenges.
Submission deadline: July 15, 2023
-
UNESCO’s Global Program for Women in Science in Egypt for Young Talent identifies and rewards talented young female scientists from Egypt working in the life or physical sciences.
Application deadline: July 30, 2023
-
LOral-UNESCO Program for Women in Science for Young Talents, Maghreb identifies and rewards talented young women scientists from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia or Libya working in the life or physical sciences.
Application deadline: July 30, 2023
-
National Science and Technology Council of Taiwan has announced the new International Internship Pilot Program open to predoctoral students.
Application deadline: August 3, 2023
-
More non-NIH funding opportunities
Abstract and poster submission opportunities
Events
Events for global health researchers:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fic.nih.gov/Funding/News/Pages/global-health-funding-news-2023-06-26.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Funding news for global health researchers: 26 June 2023
- Xi calls on Communist Youth League to take on missions – Xinhua
- Jan 6 Rioter calls out Donald Trump for posting about him on Truth Social
- Boris Johnson: End of the party
- Legacy – Inside James Gunn’s Search for the Man of Steel – The Hollywood Reporter
- BREAKING: Karlsson wins Norris Trophy
- Jacquemus transforms the lake of Versailles into a fashion front row
- Feeling the world around us | MIT news
- First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM: Cong Chief Kharge
- Concacaf Gold Cup 2023: USMNT vs. St. Kitts & Nevis – Match History & Preview
- Frederic Forrest, actor known for Coppola films, dies at 86
- Employment scam emails on the rise, warns Brock ITS – The Brock News