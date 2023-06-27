The Titan explosion will be investigated by an international group of agencies News, Sports, Jobs

International
An international group of agencies is investigating what may have caused the explosion of the submarine Titan as it was transporting five people to the wreckage of the Titanic, and US naval officials say they will issue a report aimed at improving the safety of divers around the world.
Investigators from the US, Canada, France and the UK are working closely together to investigate the June 18 accident, which occurred in an “unforgiving and difficult to access region” of the North Atlantic, said Admin US Coast Guard. John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District.
Seabed salvage operations are ongoing and the crash site has been mapped, Coast Guard Chief of Investigator Capt. Jason Neubauer said Sunday. He did not give a time frame for the investigation. Neubauer said the final report will be issued to the International Maritime Organization.
“My main goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to advance the security of the maritime domain worldwide,” Neubauer said.
Evidence is being collected in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities.
All five people on board the Titan were killed. Debris from the ship was found about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater and approximately 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the Coast Guard said last week.
The search is taking place in a complex oceanic environment where the Gulf Stream meets the Labrador Current, an area where challenging and difficult-to-predict ocean currents can make operations such as controlling an underwater vehicle more difficult, noted Donald Murphy, an oceanographer. served as chief scientist of the Coast Guard’s International Ice Patrol.
“The dynamics of the area make it difficult to conduct any kind of surface operation,” Murphy said. “There can be pretty strong currents down there.”
Early summer is the best time to do this type of operation because of the lower chance of storms, but it’s still likely to be arduous, Murphy said.
However, it is not impossible. Working in their favor: the ocean floor they’re searching for is smooth and not near any of the Titanic debris, said Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
Authorities are still trying to find out which agency or agencies are responsible for determining the cause of the tragedy, which occurred in international waters.
OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the US, but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. Meanwhile, Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada, and those killed were from England, Pakistan, France and the US.
A key part of any investigation is likely to be the Titan itself. The ship was not registered with either the US or international safety regulatory agencies. And it was not classified by a marine industry group that sets standards on matters such as hull construction.
The investigation is also complicated by the fact that the world of deep-sea exploration is not well regulated. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan when it exploded, had complained that regulations could hinder progress.
On Saturday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has launched an investigation and has spoken with those who traveled on the Polar Prince. Board Chairwoman Kathy Fox said officials will share the information they gather with other agencies, such as the US National Transportation Safety Board, which is participating in the overall investigation.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Saturday they will only conduct a full investigation if criminal, federal or provincial laws appear to have been broken.
If it decides to do so, the Coast Guard may make recommendations to prosecutors to pursue civil or criminal sanctions. Questions about the diver’s safety were raised by both a former company employee and former passengers. Others have questioned why the Polar Prince waited hours after the ship lost communications to contact rescue officials.
Coast Guard officials have not indicated whether they will take that route.
The Polar Prince, towing the ill-fated Titan, left Newfoundland on June 16. There were 41 people on board: 17 crew members and 24 others, including Titan’s crew of five.
After the ship lost communication, the Coast Guard led the initial search and rescue mission, a massive international effort likely to cost millions of dollars. Questions have also arisen about potential reimbursement to rescue agencies, but the Coast Guard does not pay for searches “nor do we attach a cost to human life,” Mauger said.
The Titan departed at 8 a.m. on June 18 and was reported delayed that afternoon about 700 kilometers south of St. Rescue teams rushed to the area with boats, planes and other equipment.
Any shred of hope that remained of finding the crew alive was dashed early Thursday when the Coast Guard announced that remains had been found near the Titanic.
Killed in the blast were Rush; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
