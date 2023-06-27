2023 NBA Draft: Top picks, international talent and future stars | Basketball news





The 2023 NBA Draft featured an array of highly talented players that left fans and analysts alike on the edge of their seats. This year's draft class was so highly anticipated that over 6,085,000 viewers tuned in to watch the coverage at 8:00 p.m., a testament to the excitement surrounding the event. Among the top picks was the 7'5″ French phenom, Victor Wembanyama, who wowed the audience with his incredible skills. He was selected as the first overall pick, destined to join the San Antonio Spurs and bring his prodigious talents to the NBA. Another standout player from this draft class is Brandon Miller, a versatile 6'9″ forward/shooting guard out of Alabama. The Charlotte Hornets recognized his potential and secured him as the second pick in the draft. Miller's unique combination of size and skill promises to make him a valuable asset to his new team. Scoot Henderson, a dynamic 6'2″ guard from the G-League Ignite, caught the attention of the Portland Trail Blazers, who eagerly added him to their roster. Known for his impressive athleticism and scoring ability, Henderson is poised to make an immediate impact in the NBA. The Thompson twins, Ausar and Amen, made history in this year's draft as they became the first sibling pair to be selected within the top 5 picks. Hailing from Extime Elite, a prominent basketball academy, Ausar Thompson was selected by the Detroit Pistons, while his brother, Amen Thompson, found himself heading to the Houston Rockets. Both players have tremendous talent and potential, making them exciting prospects for their respective teams. In particular, the international presence in this draft was outstanding. Besides Wembanyama, who comes from France, 11 other international players were also selected. Bilal Coulibaly, Wembanyama's former Metropolitans 92 teammate, was selected 7th overall by the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the Washington Wizards. This marked a historic moment as it was the first time that two French players were selected within the top 10 selections. Additionally, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a Canadian player who honed his skills at the NBA Latin America Academy and Marquette University, was selected 24th overall by the Sacramento Kings before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks . Prosper's international background and experience will undoubtedly contribute to the Mavericks' drive for success. The 2023 NBA Draft featured an incredible array of talent, with the likes of Wembanyama, Miller, Henderson and the Thompson twins leading the way. Their selection among the top picks speaks volumes for their skills and potential in the NBA. Furthermore, the influx of international players further emphasizes the global nature of the sport and the growing talent from around the world. Basketball fans can look forward to next season as these exciting rookies make their mark on the NBA scene. NBA Draft Recap First round draft picks Spurs: Victor Wembanyama Hornets: Brandon Miller Blazers: Scott Henderson Pistons: Amen Thompson Rockets: Ausar Thompson Magic: Anthony Black (ARK) Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly Pacers: Jarace Walker (HOU) Jazz: Taylor Hendricks (UCF) Thunder: Cason Wallace (UK) Magic: Jett Howard Mavericks: Derek Lively (DUKE) Raptors: Gradey Dick (KU) Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins Hawks: Kobe Bufkin (ME) Jazz: Keyonte George (BAY) Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino (IND) Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UK) Warriors: The underground brand Rockets: Cam Whitmore (NOVA) Networks: Noah Clowney Networks: Dariq Whitehead Blazers: Chris Murray (IOWA) Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper Pistons: Marcus Sasser Pacers: Ben Sheppard Hornets: Nick Smith Jr. (ARK) Jazz: Brice Sensabaugh (OSU) Nuggets: Julian Strawther Snoring: Kobe Brown (UK)

