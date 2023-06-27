Introduction – Time Well Spent 2023 | News Index This page was last reviewed for accuracy on June 27, 2023 This page was last reviewed for accuracy on June 27, 2023





By the Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP, Minister for Civil Society Volunteers have grown steadily over the past few years, in a myriad of ways. When moments of celebration and crisis have arisen, volunteers have played an important role. Tens of thousands kept us safe during Covid-19 by distributing supplies and helping administer the vaccine. People opened their homes to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. These are extraordinary acts of generosity and kindness, but volunteering doesn’t just happen in times of dire need. It is part of many people’s daily lives, whether they volunteer themselves or receive support from a neighbor or an organization that includes volunteers. We want volunteering to be a positive experience for everyone, everywhere. Timely, useful and accessible research can help us achieve this. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) commissions the Community Life Survey, which provides official statistics about volunteering, charitable giving and community engagement. It captures vital information including the proportion of people who volunteer each year, showing that 25 million people in England have volunteered at least once in 2021/22. However, it is research such as NCVO’s Time Well Spent that provides a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the volunteering experience, beyond what we can learn from the Community Life Survey. That is why we were proud to support this research and report. These latest findings from Time Well Spent make essential reading. It’s great to see that the volunteers are generally having a good experience. They see the difference they make and feel positive about the organizations they volunteer with. When it comes to formal volunteering, it’s a credit to volunteer organizations and managers who help make volunteering a worthwhile and rewarding endeavour. The report also highlights the motivations of volunteers, along with barriers and opportunities for volunteering. I have a particular interest in the findings around equality, diversity and inclusion, which highlight the essential work that needs to be done to ensure that everyone can and does volunteer. Research such as Time Well Spent and the Community Life Survey provide essential information for government and all sectors involving volunteers to help us develop a positive way forward. The world around us is constantly changing, as is our society. We must take steps to adapt to those changes in the way we engage and support volunteers. This is particularly important as we continue to work together through initiatives such as Vision for Volunteering. This 10-year, sector-led strategy to ensure that volunteering is fit for the future needs to be evidence-based as we see here with Time Well Spent. We look forward to continuing to support the Vision and supporting the voluntary sector to create and drive the changes needed to make volunteering rewarding and accessible for all. Volunteerism is essential for a vibrant and resilient civil society. We hope the data and insights in this report will help you help volunteers get the most out of their roles and make an even bigger impact in their communities. I wish you all the best in your volunteering endeavors.

The Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP Minister for Civil Society

