A return to stability in the DRC will require the commitment of (…)

Mr. President,

I thank Ms. Pobee for her presentation.

I will return to the three points.

First, efforts to secure the withdrawal of M23 and demobilize armed groups must be accelerated.

France condemns the many abuses committed by armed groups. Violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed in particular by M23, ADF, CODECO and FDLR must not go unpunished.

France calls for the perpetrators of these crimes to be brought to justice. The decision of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to examine the acts committed in North Kivu is an important signal.

France also condemns hate speech aimed at some Tutsi communities.

France is concerned by information from the United Nations group of experts confirming that M23 is maintaining the positions it has occupied in recent months in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. He calls for the group to retreat. We are also concerned by Rwanda’s continued military support for this armed group, and the presence of Rwandan soldiers on Congolese territory. This support must cease. Similarly, the support given by some members of the Congolese armed forces to armed groups such as the FDLR must end.

The priority must be to bring the Nairobi and Luanda regional processes to a successful conclusion. M23 should be restricted. Inter-Congolese consultations should continue to disarm and demobilize Congolese armed groups. States in the region must demobilize and repatriate foreign armed groups.

The Security Council is poised to renew the sanctions regime imposed by its resolution 1533. France demands that measures be taken against those who continue to disturb the peace and commit atrocities.

Second, the partnership between the United Nations and the Democratic Republic of the Congo must be adapted to the needs of the population.

To address the humanitarian crisis, France is calling on the international community to fund the UN Response Plan. This year, the European Union has already provided 80 million euros to meet the needs and sent 260 tons of essential supplies.

Congolese authorities should also work together with MONUSCO to protect IDP camps. The attack on the Lala camp by CODECO shows the urgent need to strengthen the security of the population.

It is imperative that UN agencies, funds and programs step up their actions as MONUSCO continues its transition. I’m thinking of UNDP for stabilization actions, UNICEF to ensure that every child has access to education, and UNODC to combat trafficking. The Counter-Terrorism Bureau must increase its support in response to a regional threat, as demonstrated by the recent ADF attack on a school in Uganda.

The next report of the Secretaries General on the reconfiguration of the UN presence will have to take into account all these challenges. We are waiting for concrete proposals.

Finally, France is ready to support the Democratic Republic of Congo as it approaches the December 2023 elections.

He supports the efforts of the National Independent Electoral Commission to implement this process within the constitutional deadline.

We want to accompany the DRC on the road to free elections. We encourage a process that fulfills the aspirations of the Congolese people.

France calls on all stakeholders to promote inclusion and condemn hate speech. Respecting public liberties and creating a space for unhindered expression will contribute to a peaceful election.

Mr. President,

A return to stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will require the commitment of all. Be assured of our support on the road to peace.

Thank you.