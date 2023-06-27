European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 > Ramstein Air Base > Show article





The European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosted the Unified Vision 2023 exercise for 19 NATO allies and partners at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 12-23, 2023. Nearly 60 service members participated in the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance exercise, which aimed to integrate JISR capabilities and procedures across the alliance, enabling a unified intelligence enterprise for member and partner nations. “Unified Vision 23 is driven by the need to address the operational and future joint ISR challenges to meet future alliance, federation, synchronization and capability interoperability requirements,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Lamont, US Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa. individual mobilization added to ISR director. “This exercise gives the alliance the opportunity to connect, evaluate and test the capability in an exercise environment before needing to use it in a real-world scenario.” Unified Vision exercises have been held every three years since 2012, with each iteration expanding on the previous exercise and advancing the training objectives. This year’s exercise was designed to assess the development status of NATO’s JISR capabilities. In addition to the US, participating countries included Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Senior leaders from each country visited EPIE to see the exercise in action. EPIE is a 20-nation coalition focused on ISR interoperability and capability enhancement between the US and its allies. Centrally located in Ramstein AB, it allows partners to gather and execute joint mission sets and training. “This gives senior officers a better overview of how Unified Vision 23 activities and EPIE support translate to the warfighter,” said Maj. Darrell Moyers, chief of the USAFE-AFAFRICA Coalition ISR Integration Branch. “JISR is not just about computers and analysts in an office space, it ensures that the information provided by these large enterprises can be distributed to those who need it most in real time and actionable. “ NATO allies and partners routinely serve together, both operationally and during exercises, enhancing alliance relationships to ensure timely and coordinated responses in peacetime and crises. Exercises like Unified Vision 23 provide an opportunity for NATO forces to familiarize themselves with the practices of other nations in order to continue to provide air and space power for the betterment of all allies and partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ramstein.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3438523/european-partnership-integration-enterprise-hosts-unified-vision-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos