News & Events – International Plant Protection Convention





Viewing articles from August, 2022 IPPC is hiring Program Officer Posted IN Friday, August 26, 2022, 3:32 p.m The position is located at FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy, in the Division of Production and Plant Protection (NSP), in the Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). The Program Officer will manage the IPPC Implementation and Facilitation Unit (IFU), Read more The CPM-16 report is now available in all languages Posted IN Friday, August 26, 2022, 11:43 am The CPM-16 (2022) report is now available in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic and Chinese at https://www.ippc.int/en/cpm-sessions/. The Secretariat would like to apologize for the delay in posting the report in all languages. Read more The report of SC’s July focused virtual meeting is now available on PNP Posted IN Thursday, August 25, 2022, 3:21 p.m The report of the centralized virtual meeting of the Standards Committee held on 13-14 July 2022 is now posted and available at https://www.ippc.int/en/publications/91450/. Read more The IPPC Caribbean Regional Workshop concluded successfully Posted IN Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:18 a.m Rome, August 22. The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) and the Caribbean Regional Plant Protection Organizations held their annual regional workshop on August 16-18. The theme of the conference this year is Innovative Plant Health for Food Safety. of Read more The latest meeting reports on implementation and capacity development activities are now available Posted IN Thursday, August 11, 2022, 3:23 p.m The report of the 20th meeting of the Implementation and Capacity Building (IC) Committee (May 2022) is now available at the following link: https://www.ippc.int/en/publications/91418/. Minutes of the meeting of the Working Group to develop a Guide to support the implementation of ISPM Read more The new IPPC Observatory paper and video are now available Posted IN Thursday, August 11, 2022, 3:20 p.m The IPPC Observatory is an assessment system of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) that monitors the implementation of the IPPC, the International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures (ISPM) and the recommendations of the Commission on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM). IPPC Read more IPPC Technical Panel expert call deadline, 02 September 2022 Posted IN Tuesday, 09 August 2022, 14:24 Join us to develop international standards for plant health! The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is seeking submissions for Virology experts to participate in Technical Panel on Diagnostic Protocols (TPDP) (see Specification TP1). It is to be expected Read more The new IPPC brochure has been published Posted IN Monday, 08 August 2022, 15:50 The International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) has published an updated brochure that gives an overview of why plant health matters, why the Convention and international plant health standards are critical, and what the IPPC Secretariat and partners are doing to Read more The Near East and North Africa region successfully concluded the 2022 IPPC regional workshop Posted IN Monday, August 8, 2022, 3:30 p.m Tunis, August 8, 2022. The annual regional workshop for the Near East and North Africa (NENA), organized by the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), concluded recently where participants discussed key regional priority issues on plant health and environmental protection. below Read more The IPPC Secretariat is building a list of phytosanitary technical specialists Posted IN Monday, 08 August 2022, 07:42 The Technical Phytosanitary Specialists will be primarily responsible for supporting the IPPC Secretariat in delivering its work program to strengthen the national capacities of IPPC contracting parties and the ability to implement the provisions of the IPPC, the International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures (ISPM). Read more Press release: IPPC, FAO hold annual regional workshop with member countries of the Middle East and North Africa Posted IN Wednesday, 03 August 2022, 07:48 Tunis, 1-4 August 2022. The annual regional workshop among member countries of the Near East and North Africa (NENA) region is being held this week in Tunis, Tunisia, to improve and modernize plant protection programs by encouraging the region and Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ippc.int/en/news/archive/2022/8/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos