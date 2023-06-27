International
China Seeks to Become Global Artificial Intelligence Leader, Report Says
The United States leads China in innovative national security technology and industrial power, but Beijing is racing ahead in areas such as artificial intelligence, where it thinks it could be a global leader in the next decade, concludes a recent report by the Center for Strategic and International Assessment. Budget.
While the picture for Washington is bright enough, much of this direction stems from Cold War initiatives such as government and industry relations that produced the U-2 and SR-71 reconnaissance aircraft, the Atlas ballistic missile, and the Polaris launch missile. from the submarine, he said. Thomas Mahnken, one of the authors.
Mahnken, who serves as CSBA’s executive director, said this close coordination also led to the development and fielding of these complex systems.
The bright competitive future also includes the United States taking up the innovations its allies and partners are making in dual-use and technologies directly related to security and military needs, he said.
China lags far behind in this area, according to the report titled: Decisive Decade, United States-China Competition in Defense Innovation and Defense Industrial Policy in and beyond the 2020s.” But Beijing has made efforts recently, especially with Russia, to learn from others and not rely on a policy of absorption, to include industrial espionage in advancing its security technology.
The report adds that China’s Achilles’ heel in competition is its systems of government fines made or otherwise imposed on industry, while the United States’ system is more open to market forces in driving beneficial innovation. The United States also maintains an advantage in developing technologies that are well-suited to the civilian and military sectors, while China’s structural statist bias, the reports term, is likely to hinder progress.
Tai Ming Cheung, co-author and professor at the University of California, San Diego, said that since the mid-1990s, when the United States sent two carrier task forces to demonstrate its willingness to protect Taiwan’s self-government, the Chinese defense. the establishment belongs to the United States [as] game to beat. It has been sharply focused on anti-access/area denial military spending and is now doubling down on AI.
The Chinese feel they have a real chance to lead in this sector, he said, adding that this investment has not stopped China from also expanding its traditional military forces, especially its navy.
The United States is still trying to debate how big the Chinese threat is, even after the US military ended 20 years of fighting the insurgency, Cheung said. The report notes that this large time difference in threat perception is allowed [China] to significantly close the gap with the United States in traditional areas of security technology.
Techno-security is used to describe a wide range of innovations that can be applied to meet national security requirements.
In many of the technology areas related to the threat, China sets timelines for development, adding a sense of urgency to the effort, according to the report.
On future leadership and management, Cheung said the reports concluded that there was some sort of draw. The report says the United States’ decentralized system of government, industry and market was excellent at evolutionary technological development, but China’s top-down approach could push for rapid, high-risk change.
One question related to the successful rapid turnaround is how effective Beijing’s defense industrial base will be at producing high-quality systems in quantity, such as jet engines, Mahnken said.
The US techno-security system remains better organized and structured for long-term security technology competition than China, but it cannot be complacent and must urgently address a number of structural flaws in its system, the report concludes.
Mahnken said the CSBAs’ next step is to offer recommendations to address those structural flaws.
