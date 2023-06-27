B2Gold – A top international producer of low cost gold





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Friday , on June 23, 2023. A total of 950,464,631 ordinary shares were voted at the meeting, representing 73.46% of the votes of all outstanding ordinary shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in the B2Gold Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated May 15, 2023, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed voting results for each director are shown below: Name

Total upvotes

Total votes cast

The result of the vote

Kevin Bullock 887,166,749 98.96% 9,342,556 1.04% adopted Kelvin Dushnisky 851,578,581 94.99% 44,930,724 5.01% adopted Clive Johnson 859,697,022 95.89% 36,812,283 4.11% adopted George Johnson 893,851,450 99.70% 2,657,855 0.30% adopted Liane Kelly 891,612,607 99.45% 4,896,698 0.55% adopted Jerry Korpan 841,819,914 93.90% 54,689,390 6.10% adopted Happy Makgala 893,936,929 99.71% 2,572,375 0.29% adopted Lisa Pankratz 892,086,555 99.51% 4,422,750 0.49% adopted Robin Weisman 887,306,532 98.97% 9,202,773 1.03% adopted The resolutions to set the number of directors of the Company at nine, to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditor and to amend the Company’s Restricted Stock Unit Plan were approved by 99.41%, 98.08% and 93.15% of the votes, respectively. thrown in favor. The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on the Company’s approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 94.14% of the votes cast in favor. A report of all matters of business voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at



www.sedar.com



. About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a top international low-cost gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today B2Gold has gold mining operations in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Colombia, Finland, Côte d’Ivoire and Uzbekistan. ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.





“Clive T. Johnson”





President & Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither endorse nor endorse the information contained in this announcement.

For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 [email protected] Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 [email protected]



