International Labor Conference: Joint Declaration Financial Committee





Thank you, Chairman Id like to make an explanation of the vote before we go to the vote on the African Group amendment. I am making the declaration on behalf of the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Iceland, the EU and its member states, Uruguay, Israel, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, USA, Mexico, Norway , Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Panama, El Salvador and Chile. We are deeply disappointed by the need to provide this intervention today. The mandate of the Finance Committee is to approve the budget level contained in the resolution presented by the tripartite Governing Body last March, in accordance with Article 11 of the Standing Rules of the International Labor Conference. We did not want the result of a vote and worked hard to present a series of proposals, all of which we were open to further discussion in order to find consensus. The ILO is a UN organization with social justice and rights at work at its core, including the universally accepted fundamental principle of eliminating discrimination in employment. We have simply sought to protect this mandate and ensure that the ILO budget continues to function beyond 31 December. Reducing recognition of the needs and rights of a group that experiences violence, harassment, discrimination and exclusion routinely and disproportionately is a setback that runs counter to our deep commitment to social justice and rights, not just in the world of work. , but more broadly throughout our world. the global community. Noting the importance of protecting these fundamental values ​​and the imperative to ensure the continuity of the ILO’s operations after 31 December, we call on all States here today to vote NO on this amendment. Thank you, chairman.

