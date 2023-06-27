Neighborhood projects provided 1.7 million in funding from the Community Infrastructure Tax

A new electric minibus for St Marylebone CE Bridge School, art installations on the roof of Temple underground station and renovations to St Marylebone Parish Church to support low cost therapy and mental health treatment in their wellness center are just a few from the improvements being made. to support local communities through City of Westminster Councils’ Neighborhood Community Infrastructure Levy (NCIL) funding.

1,752,661 has been provided for ten projects through NCIL funding. The council collects CIL from most developments to fund local infrastructure and a portion is earmarked to support the community in the area where it is being built. The Council accepts applications for Neighborhood CIL funding from organizations and individuals through quarterly application rounds. In the latest application round, funding was awarded to ten local projects related to social infrastructure services, including education and health, public realm and open spaces, and public art.

Annual art installations on the roof of Temple underground station that provide exhibitions, living space for artists and workshops for visitors will be able to continue for three years after CoLab, the organization that manages the site, was awarded 512,000 NCIL funding. The site was previously neglected and hidden from view and has been transformed by artist Lakwena Maciver, who built a colorful floor installation that brought the site to life in 2021, bringing visitors back to the city after the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will allow for similar installations each year for the next three years, as well as exhibiting local artists and offering workshops to visitors. The site has been open as an outdoor arts space since 2021 with council support.

St Marylebone Parish Church will improve access to health services located in the crypt with 101,180 received by the church. The church hosts an NHS GP and a health center which offers private psychotherapy sessions at a fee you can afford. The NCIL will be used to make much needed improvements to this Grade 1 listed building, enabling the center to support its existing 11,000 patients and their growing roster of mental health care patients, regardless of their financial means.

Funding of this kind ensures that organizations can continue to help local people thrive. Pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) at St Marylebone CE Bridge School have been awarded £72,861 to purchase an electric minibus which will transport the growing number of pupils attending the school.

Fitzrovia Community Center will use 22,583 of the funding to install a new floor that is more suitable for the health and safety needs of the site. The center is seeing an increase in demand for its services, such as providing a safe indoor space for those in need.

Cllr Geoff Barraclough, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development says,

It is fantastic to see the positive changes that CIL funding is supporting in our communities in Westminster. These are the projects that really matter to people’s daily lives. I encourage organizations to continue to apply for CIL funding to deliver initiatives that help our residents get the most out of life in our city.

Kate Miller, Head of School at St Marylebone CE Bridge School says,

With a big thanks to the Neighborhood CIL funding provided by Westminster City Council this year, St Marylebone Bridge CE School (The Bridge School) was able to place an order for a new electric minibus to replace her old diesel vehicle. The Bridge School is a special school providing innovative education for 11-16 year olds with speech, language and communication needs. The larger capacity minibus will enable our students to participate in enrichment activities, therapy, sports outings and residential trips, which are incredibly important and rewarding experiences for all young people.

Claire Mander, Director of CoLAB says,

CoLAB is delighted to have been awarded NCIL funding by Westminster City Council for the Artist’s Garden on the Temple Tube Roof. Our close working partnership with Westminster City Council since 2021 has enabled the opening of an extraordinary and large half-acre space for the contemplation and enjoyment of large-scale public sculpture by women and underrepresented artists. This grant, which will allow us to nurture the Artist’s Garden for another three years, shows a real commitment to building cultural infrastructure to bring neglected public spaces back into use for the benefit of its many communities; to create places that people love and return to, and to satisfy the public’s appetite for this thought-provoking contemporary art destination.

Ashley Nixon, Development Manager at St Marylebone Parish Church says,

We were fortunate to receive funding from the WCC Ward CIL towards an extensive renovation program which included improving access to the church by installing a new access platform and replacing some steps in our portico and main church entrance. Funding from the borough’s CIL also helped us create a new staircase and install a new lift for visitors to access services in the basement and provided a new waiting area and toilet facilities for the GP’s surgery. As a parish church which has always led the way in innovative welfare projects, and we are extremely grateful to WCC & The Marylebone Forum for administering the application process for their support. The funding enabled us to make repairs and upgrades to our building and improve the facilities so that we can continue to serve our community for generations to come.

Visit our Neighborhood Community Infrastructure Tax page to learn more and apply for funding.