Anti-SLAPP: EU’s defense against legal action that silences critical voices | Actuality





The Legal Affairs Committee adopted its position on new rules to ensure EU-wide protection from nuisance lawsuits against public participation by 15 votes to 1 with 1 abstention. The new draft rules contain safeguards against strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) and threats thereof. These are baseless and abusive legal actions to silence those working in the public interest on issues such as fundamental rights, the environment and public access to information. They would apply in cross-border cases, ie where the defendant and plaintiff are not located in the member state of the court. To increase EU protection, MEPs widened the definition of cross-border cases to include cases where the subject of the case is relevant to more than one country and is accessible electronically. They also call on EU countries to implement the Commission’s recommendations on national cases, particularly when it comes to legal aid for those targeted. Early dismissal, coverage of expenses and non-recognition of third-party judgments Those targeted by a SLAPP will be able to apply to have their case dismissed early, and it will be up to the plaintiff to prove that the case is not clearly without merit. Plaintiffs would also cover all costs of the proceeding, while victims of SLAPPs would be entitled to compensation for related damages, including reputational damage. Defamation cases would only be accepted in the defendants’ national court. MEPs also want member states not to recognize judgments against those targeted by SLAPPs in third countries and domiciled on their territory. Instead, these targeted people would have the right to seek SLAPP relief in national courts. National support and data collection According to the MEPs, member states should provide legal, financial and psychological assistance to victims of SLAPPs, including the creation of a stop with relevant support contacts and the collection of relevant data, especially for court decisions. citation After the committee’s vote, rapporteur Tiemo Wlken (S&D, Germany) said: SLAPP lawsuits are a threat to the rule of law and seriously undermine fundamental rights to expression, information and association. They are a form of legal harassment and an abuse of the justice system that is increasingly used by powerful individuals and organizations to avoid public scrutiny. The purpose of a SLAPP is not to win the case, but to intimidate and deter many journalists and activists from making information known to the public, thereby resulting in self-censorship. Our courts should not be seen as a playground for powerful individuals, companies and politicians and should not be abused for personal gain. Next steps Parliament will approve its negotiating position in the plenary session in July. It will then decide together with the Council on the final form of the new legislation. Background In the light of the growing number of SLAPPs in the EU, since 2018, MEPs have adopted a series of resolutions calling for EU action against legal harassment of journalists, media outlets and activists. The Commission presented its proposal in April 2022, including many of the measures MEPs suggested in their 2021 resolution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/pt/press-room/20230626IPR00818/anti-slapp-eu-protection-against-legal-actions-that-silence-critical-voices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos