



THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) International prosecutors should resume investigating alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela by security forces under President Nicolás Maduro because the country’s own investigation has failed, the International Criminal Court ruled on Tuesday. The court had suspended an investigation into alleged wrongdoing, including the use of excessive force and torture the first in Latin America after Venezuela asked to take over the case in April last year. Seven months later, prosecutor Karim Khan asked to reopen its investigation, saying that Venezuela’s efforts toward justice remain either insufficient in scope or have yet to have any concrete impact on potentially important proceedings. CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) In his first visit to Latin America, Iran’s hardline president on Monday met with his Venezuelan counterpart and declared that the two countries share a common enemy, alluding to the United States , before signing a series of cooperation agreements. MIAMI (AP) Florida’s shift to the right is perhaps nowhere more evident than in this vibrant area of ​​the states’ Southeast coast where the latest The drama of Donald Trump unfolding. Venezuela’s fractured opposition leaders are shaking hands with voters and promising again to defeat President Nicolás Maduro at the ballot box. BOGOTA (AP) A corruption scandal that has rocked Colombia’s first leftist government and damaged its ability to carry out ambitious reforms deepened Monday after the release of several audio messages featuring the nation’s former ambassador to Venezuela. The judges agreed, and the court said in a statement on Tuesday that Venezuela’s actions did not sufficiently reflect the intended scope of the investigation, including a failure to focus on more than just low-level perpetrators. Human Rights Watch welcomed the decision. With today’s decision, the ICC judges have opened the only credible path to justice for victims of abuses by Nicols Maduro’s government, said Juanita Goebertus, director of the American group. The decision confirms that Venezuela is not acting to bring justice for crimes that may be under ICC investigation. Impunity remains the norm. The decision comes less than three weeks after Khan visited Venezuela and signed a memorandum of understanding with Maduro to establish an office for ICC prosecutors in the country. The case was brought to the court in 2018 by member states Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, who demanded an investigation into alleged crimes in Venezuela since early 2014, a year after Maduro took office. Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, conducted a preliminary investigation and in 2020 said he found a reasonable basis to conclude that crimes against humanity had been committed in Venezuela at least since April 2017. Bensouda’s investigation focused primarily on allegations of excessive force, arbitrary detention and torture by security forces during a crackdown on anti-government protests in 2017. The ICC is a court of last resort that investigates alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and other serious offenses when nations are unable or unwilling to do so. The judges said the Venezuelan investigations appeared to be focused on low-level perpetrators. The ICC seeks to prosecute senior commanders deemed responsible for crimes. The judges also noted that Venezuela appears to have taken limited investigative steps and that, in many cases, there appear to be periods of inexplicable investigative inactivity, the court said in its statement. They also said that domestic investigations in Venezuela do not appear to sufficiently cover parts of the international investigation, including allegations of persecution and sex crimes. ___ Follow AP’s coverage of Venezuela at https://apnews.com/hub/venezuela

