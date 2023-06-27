International
Chinas Li supports closer communication, global cooperation | Political News
In his first personal appearance at Summer Davos in three years, Premier Li Qiang says globalization means countries must work together.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for more communication and exchange to avoid misunderstandings in his speech at the opening of this year’s Summer Davos in Tianjin, the first in-person event in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day summit, which began on Tuesday, is organized by the World Economic Forum, but will focus heavily on China’s place in the world and concerns about how the global economy can move forward in an increasingly fractured world, according to the agenda. .
Li told delegates it was time to support globalization and deeper economic cooperation.
In the West, some people are touting what is called support-cutting and de-risking, Li said.
These two concepts are a false proposition, because the development of economic globalization is such that the world economy has become a common entity in which you and I are mixed. Economies of many countries are mixed with each other, rely on each other, make achievements because of each other and develop together. This is actually a good thing, not a bad thing.
The summit parallels Beijing’s self-branding as a champion of multilateralism in an effort to differentiate itself from the United States, where protectionist trade policies directed at China are on the rise.
US President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to finalize an executive order in the coming weeks to limit US investment in China in critical areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced semiconductors due to national security concerns.
The executive order has reportedly been in the works for two years and would complement a separate bill before the US Congress that, if passed, would also limit investment in industries such as pharmaceuticals and cars.
Amid legislative activity, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen may travel to China next month to meet her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng and conduct damage control, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed officials.
Yellen has said that the targeted measures of the US how investment restrictions are motivated only by our concerns for our security and our values and not to gain a competitive economic advantage over Beijing.
She has also called for a de-risking approach to China that would allow US-China trade to continue, rather than a catastrophic disengagement that would further divide the two superpowers.
If the trip goes ahead, Yellen will be the second cabinet-level US official to visit China in as many months, following a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month following disagreements over issues such as Taiwan, semiconductors and a suspected Chinese spy. The balloon that flew over the US raised tensions.
Both Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have sought to restrict American companies and their partners from doing business with Chinese companies linked to the military and the state, and to apply punitive tariffs to Chinese companies for allegedly unfair business practices.
Beijing has responded with its own tariffs and sanctions. Both sides, however, now look set for a clash.
US and Chinese officials have increased face-to-face meetings since the start of the year, paving the way for Blinkens’ trip to China in early June and a brief meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
US President Joe Biden has also said he hopes to meet Xi in the coming months, which experts predict could happen at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the US later this year.
The two men last met in Bali in 2022, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting hosted by Indonesia.
