The International African American Museum opens to the public Tuesday morning





CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) From planning to construction and completion, the long-awaited International African American Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time Tuesday morning. The museum is filled with exhibits and stories of enslaved Africans and their contributions to the world. It also reclaims the now hallowed ground on which they first arrived in America. International African American Museum: History is alive

A dedication ceremony led by award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad and a community celebration was held Saturday with poets, artists, dignitaries and those who made the museum a reality. Thousands gathered in Marion Square for a live broadcast of the dedication and enjoyed live music, food and fellowship. While the museum opens to the public for the first time on Tuesday, those who haven’t bought tickets may have to wait about a week, the next tickets available are for the week of July 4, 2023. Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $9.95 for children and seniors. And there are discounts for South Carolina residents and other eligible groups. You will also be given a certain amount of time that you can enter the museum to help with the crowds. A look inside the International African American Museum

With so much national and international interest in the museum, Charleston’s tourism department officials said they expect the unique museum and exhibits to be full for the next several years. If you’re interested in going, you should buy tickets before you plan your trip, so you’ll make sure you can get in, said Doug Warner, director of Explore Charleston. They will start with 500 tickets a day for the first month or so, and then go up to a thousand. But if you’re coming to experience the International African American Museum, you need to plan ahead. You can reserve tickets until December 31str on the museum’s website. The museum opens at 10:00 and closes at 16:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.counton2.com/news/local-news/international-african-american-museum-opens-to-the-public-tuesday-morning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos