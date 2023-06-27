house /

tidings /

2023 /

JUNE /

Pylos shipwreck: European Council prepares to shed crocodile tears

Themes

Country/Region

The European Council meeting later this week will express its “deep sorrow at the terrible loss of life as a result of the latest tragedy in the Mediterranean”, while reiterating, for the umpteenth time, its commitment to “business disruption”. model of traffickers and smuggling networks and to address the root causes of irregular migration.” As a recent Europol report points out, this model is largely the creation of the EU and its member states. Meanwhile, a letter from Ursula von der Leyen shows how much work is being done to expand control and how little to increase the possibility of legal migration.



Image: Finnish Government, CC FROM 2.0

The latest draft version (pdf) of the conclusions of the meeting of the European Council, which takes place on Thursday and Friday of this week in Brussels, says:

“The European Council expresses its deep sorrow for the terrible loss of life as a result of the recent tragedy in the Mediterranean. The European Union remains committed to breaking the business model of traffickers and smuggling networks and to address the root causes of irregular migration in order to better address migrant flows and prevent people from embarking on such dangerous journeys.”

A recent Europol report – ‘European Union Serious and Organized Crime Interim Report (EU SOCTA) 2023: New, Changing and Evolving Threats’, marked RESTRICTED – highlights this underlying logic based on these statements.

Not for the first time, the EU’s police agency points out that the smugglers’ business model is to evade controls imposed by EU member states – and the tougher those controls become, the more smugglers are needed.

Under the heading “Future Threat: Migrant Smuggling Will Grow Further”, it notes:

“Migrant smuggling is expected to remain a key threat to the EU and to increase further beyond the current high level, in light of the further increase in demand for facilitation services in and within the EU, driven by increased drivers in the main regions of origin. combined with increasing technical barriers. Irregular migration worldwide will reach successive new heights, driven by a combination of push factors, notably economic deprivation, environmental crises, conflict and demographic pressure in countries of origin, and pull factors, including the stable perception of the EU as a relatively more economical country. , politically and environmentally stable region as well as stable job demand in EU destination countries.” [emphasis added]



“Raising technical barriers” – that is, raising border walls, deploying surveillance technology and outsourcing border control to third countries that aim to deny people entry to EU territory – is something entirely within the EU’s control – of. and its member states. Their lack of interest in reducing them fuels the smuggling business.

Increase action

The Presidency of the Council and the Commission must also inform the European Council “of the steady progress in its implementation conclusions of February 9, 2023with a focus on external aspects of migration,” and the draft “calls for increased work in all areas of action.”

In contrast to the draft conclusions, a detailed letter from Ursula von der Leyen (pdf) mentions the need to “work on alternative legal routes”.

However, the content of the letter, which provides an overview of the actions taken to implement the European Council’s February conclusions, shows that the political thrust remains entirely on control measures – hundreds of millions of euros are being committed to new equipment for Frontex. surveillance systems, and migration and border control cooperation with non-EU countries.

Meanwhile, proposed “talent partnerships” aimed at enabling labor migration to the EU appear to be moving somewhat more slowly. The funding made available is small compared to that for monitoring and surveillance, and the letter also states that: “Participation of additional member states is required, particularly for Pakistan and Egypt.”

The draft conclusions also include sections on Ukraine, the economy, security and defence, China and foreign relations

DOCUMENTATION

Further reading

June 19, 2023 A group of eight Schengen states has reiterated its long-standing call for the European Commission to finance the construction of border walls.

June 15, 2023 The Council recently adopted its negotiating position on two of the main measures that form part of the Pact on Migration and Asylum, but it is not yet complete.