International News from the ground: India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to the United States has focused on forging ties with the US defense and security sectors. Possible offers include:

Purchase of General Atomics MQ-9B SeaGuardian military drones worth $3 billion to increase surveillance capabilities under the premise of General Atomics creating a new facility in India to assemble these drones.

Stryker armored vehicles to advance combat systems and increase mobility for defense forces.

Joint production of GE F-414 fighter jet engines for India’s Tejas light combat aircraft by GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The agreements also include technology transfer, knowledge sharing and co-development opportunities, enabling India to improve its domestic defense industry and foster self-reliance and an overall defense ecosystem.

Initial discussions have also begun on a security of supply agreement and a reciprocal defense procurement agreement. Once negotiated, the deals will drastically increase opportunities for Indian manufacturers to engage with major US defense manufacturers. Once the RDP is finalized, India will join the list of countries deemed by the Department of Defense to be in compliance with the Appendix of the Federal Defense Acquisition Regulation. Currently, only 26 countries are qualified to supply critical components and parts for US military orders. The deal will provide huge opportunities for India’s manufacturing sectors in terms of US military orders for castings and other components made of steel, copper, nickel, titanium and zirconium.

Apart from meeting with the federal government, Modi met several industry leaders from Tesla, GE, Applied Materials, Micron and others to discuss their specific business plans in India.

India’s civil aviation segment is growing steadily and is currently the third largest aviation market in the world. It witnessed a 22% year-on-year increase in April, when nearly 13 million passengers flew in one month. In fact, on April 30, a record 456,082 passengers traveled in a single day. To address future growth potential, last March Air India ordered around 800 aircraft (split between Boeing and Airbus). Last week, India’s Indigo Airlines placed the largest single aviation order ever for 500 Airbus 320 Neo family aircraft, with a list price worth over $50 billion.

India exported more than $1.5 billion worth of smartphones in May. About 80% were iPhones; Samsung and other brands shared the remaining 20%. Apple is looking to shift around 18% of its global iPhone production to India by 2025. The idea is to increase its procurement capacity from the country, allowing its vendors to scale up their domestic operations and further grow their share benefiting from the governments Production Linked Incentive Scheme.

Some recently announced projects and investment news articles are listed below:

International Battery Co. (IBC) based in the United States has made an application with the state of Karnataka to allot 100 acres of land near the Bengaluru airport to set up a $1 billion gigabyte manufacturing facility for lithium manganese cobalt prismatic cells.

Cummins Group plans to invest about $1 billion in its India operations to facilitate the transition from fossil fuel engines to those powered by hydrogen and other green energies.

Micron USA is investing $2.7 billion to set up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat.

Tata Steel will invest around $2 billion in capacity expansion at its domestic and global steelmaking plants.

Tata Group plans to invest $1.6 billion in setting up a lithium-ion cell plant in Gujarat.

Tata Motors plans to invest $2 billion to roll out six to seven new passenger vehicle models by 2027.

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd. have signed an MoU for the development and deployment of hydrogen/CNG cylinders for commercial vehicles.

