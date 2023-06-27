Students Eligible for Premium Processing and US International Student Numbers – Immigration Lawyer Blog – June 26, 2023

International
In this video, attorney Jacob Sapochnick shares some good news for international students seeking to change their status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 nonimmigrant status while in the United States.
Separately, we are pleased to report that international student enrollment is back to pre-Covid numbers according to statistical information provided last year.
General overview
For the first time in many years, international student enrollment has rebounded since the start of the pandemic. The number of visas has continued to increase from 2021 to 2023.
For example, in 2022 alone, there were over 1.3 million active students in F-1, M, and J status in the United States. This represents an increase of over 10% compared to the previous year.
International students were one of the largest groups of applicants adversely affected during the pandemic. This was due to the suspension of in-person instruction at colleges and universities nationwide, and the temporary suspension of visa services at Consulates and Embassies around the world.
We have seen a dramatic change in the past year with record increases in student visa applications and international study student visa approvals.
International Student Return Statistics
Here are some of the international student recovery statistics last year:
- California attracted more international students in 2022
- In 2022, international students came to the United States from over 227 countries
- 70% of these students came from Asia (China and India)
- India has issued more student visas in 2022
USCIS Notice Extension of Premium Processing Service to 30 Calendar Days
Another positive change that US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has recently implemented is the expansion of premium processing service for applicants seeking change of statusF-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 nonimmigrant status from within the United States presentingForm I-539, Application for Extension/Change of Nonimmigrant Status AND Form I-907 Request for Premium Processing Service.
When can I request the Premium Processing service?
The extension of premium processing service for some Form I-539 applicants will occur as follows:
- Beginning Tuesday, June 13, 2023,USCIS will accept Form I-907 premium processing requests, submitted on paper or online, for applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 statuswho have onependingForm I-539, Application to extend/modify nonimmigrant status.
- Starting Monday June 26, 2023USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests for premium processing, submitted either through a paper form or online, for applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status,when filed with Form I-539.
How long will the Premium Processing service last?
Premium processing service will take 30 calendar days for Form I-539 applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 nonimmigrant status after all conditions have been met, including taking biometrics was met.
USCIS has said this applicants must submit their biometrics before the premium processing service starts.Even if USCIS accepts an applicant Form I-907 and associated fees, the premium processing timeline will not begin until the applicant and all co-applicants involved in Form I-539 submit their biometrics.
What is the Premium processing fee?
of Form I-907 premium processing filing fee it’s $1,750 if you’re looking for premium processing Form I-539 seeking change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 nonimmigrant status.
These fees are in addition to any other filing fees required by the application or petition you are filing. For example, a separate filing fee of $370 plus $85 for biometrics is required to process Form I-539.
CONCLUSION
The ability to request premium processing service is a game changer for international students who want to start their studies soon. Previously, it took 6 to 12 months or more for these applications to be approved. Now the process will take only 30 calendar days after the applicant has completed their biometrics.
