Who should study international relations theory? | News | Department of Political Science

The study of foreign policy, diplomacy and international relations theory can seem like an unattainable subject. For people who find themselves hopeless when they see news of the seemingly endless conflict, diplomatic efforts may seem futile. For others, it is difficult to feel their voices can be heard in important debates. So who should study international relations theory? Together, let’s meet four newcomers* from diverse backgrounds and interests to talk about why they’re studying global security.

*Disclaimer: Names and identifying details have been changed to protect the privacy of individuals.

Meet Mia: The Thriving Business Leader

Mia, from Georgia’s Atlantic coast, didn’t come from a family of entrepreneurs, but for as long as she could remember, she had been interested in building a business she could call her own.

I’m inspired by people who found a lifelong passion, started a business around it, and built it into something successful. I hope to do that, too, and inspire someone else to follow that path, too, so we can continue the cycle!

When asked what drew her interest in foreign policy, Mia said she imagined what it would be like to own even a small business with a handful of employees.

People who work in the same department and have similar skill sets may disagree about the best course of action for a project they are working on. As the leader of the organization, if I am not careful how I approach such a situation, these employees, even if they are friends, can grow to resent each other. So it would be my responsibility to find a solution. Studying things like crisis management, which is also a business principle, has shown me that there is a distinct overlap between different subjects, including how foreign policy affects the economy. It is also good to be informed about what is happening in the world.

Meet Lily: The Contemplative Theologian

Lily, from Pennsylvania, went to Catholic school in her formative years. She is deeply invested in her faith, but is also interested in learning more about other religions and those who practice them.

In the spring of my freshman year, I took a class about St. Augustine. One week, we had a reading that referred to his just war theory. We only talked briefly about theory, but I was intrigued! There are times when war is justified, people must fight to stay alive, but I am also called to understand the ethics of war while still seeking to find peaceful solutions.

Lily says that reading about just war theory sparked her curiosity about diplomacy and cooperation between nations.

When I signed up for my second year classes, I was excited to sign up for more classes! I am excited to learn more about diplomacy and national security.

Meet Quang: The Poli Sci Pro

Quang and his sister are the grandchildren of Vietnamese immigrants. After the Vietnam War, their grandparents fled the country and moved to Southern California, where Quang was born. When he left home for college, Quang says his only aspiration was to study political science.

I love living in SoCal. There are people from all walks of life there and the weather is almost always perfect! He says that being surrounded by so many people and knowing the history of my grandparents growing up during the War made me very interested in politics from an early age.

Being a political scientist, however, did not come naturally to Quang:

I struggled a bit with the historical component of political science. When I studied grand strategyit really helped make the story more relevant and helped contextualize things for me.

Meet Michael: The Skilled Psychologist

Michael is from Chicago. When he was in high school, a crime happened right down the street from where his father worked.

It could have turned out really bad and it made me wonder why people do horrible things to each other and to themselves. That question has stuck with me ever since.

When it came time for Michael to go to college and choose his major, his path was clear, knowing that he wanted to become a criminal psychologist. He also took a number of courses on law and forensics, but one that stood out was on the causes of widespread conflict.

Many conflicts start because people do not understand each other. One wrong word or wrong tone can make people think you’re more hostile than you ever thought. In foreign policy, these misunderstandings and miscalculations can escalate into war and more people get hurt.

Although he has no intention of becoming a part of the intelligence community, Michael says it’s important for me to be educated about what’s going on in the world. Whether I’m seeing something on social media or engaging with my representatives in Congress, I’m satisfied that I understand concepts that matter on a global scale and can think critically about these issues. I feel like my voice is being heard.

So who should study international relations theory?

Anyone interested! All benefit from a deeper understanding of foreign policy and global affairs; In addition, as more people are able to bring their perspectives and creative solutions, the fields themselves benefit.

The Notre Dame International Security Center (NDISC) is proud to offer a variety of curricula tailored to the needs and interests of students. If you are an aspiring political scientist who wants to know more about international security issues, our Certificate program it will train you to be a leader in foreign policy. If your interests lie in other areas, but you are still curious about foreign policy, the interdisciplinary one international security studies minor it’s perfect for you!

Need guidance on deciding which program is right for you? Connect with a faculty member of NDISC and consider by subscribing to our newsletter to learn more about how an understanding of foreign policy can complement your expertise.

Originally published by Notre Dame International Security Center IN disc.nd.edu IN .