NS to pay for practical nursing education for CCAs





Nova Scotia says it will offer free hands-on nursing education to some continuing care assistants who work in long-term care. The province, which has faced a chronic health care shortage, staff said Tuesday it will pay for 25 continuing care assistants to complete a practical nursing degree at Nova Scotia Community College. Continuing care assistants who have worked in a nursing home or home care for at least two years will be eligible for provincially funded education as long as they sign a contract to continue working full-time in the care sector continuous in Nova Scotia for at least two years after graduation. We’ve heard from CCAs (continuing care assistants) that they are looking for opportunities to advance their careers and we’re happy to support them on their journey,” Barbara Adams, minister for older people, said in a statement. and long-term care. Adams said the program, which is the first in Nova Scotia, will help reduce financial barriers to professional development and aid in our efforts to make continuing care a career path of choice in Nova Scotia.” The practical nursing program lasts two and a half years and the first class will start in January. Students are expected to take online classes and complete labs in person at the colleges Truro campus. Those who graduate from this program will be eligible to write the licensed practical exam. “I am very pleased that the college and the government have been able to collaborate and use the existing pathway to support this blended practical nursing program,” said Don Bureaux, president of Nova Scotia Community College, in a statement. This opens another door for our hardworking CCAs working in continuing care by providing an important opportunity to work and learn if they want to train to become a licensed practical nurse.” In February, a government official told Nova Scotia’s standing committee on health there was a significant short-term care staffing deficit, prompting the province to pay $45 million over 18 months to travel nurses to fill gaps in long-term care. Travel nurses have been an absolute necessity as we ensure we have beds open in nursing homes across the province so people waiting at home can move into a facility, said Tracey Barbrick, deputy minister of the Department of Health. elderly and tall. -Term Care, during a meeting on February 14, 2023. For more news from Nova Scotia, visit our dedicated provincial page.

