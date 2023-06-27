UN expert calls for full legal protection for people displaced by climate change





GENEVA (27 JUNE 2023) A UN expert called today for full legal protection for people displaced by the impacts of climate change in order to guarantee their human rights. The effects of climate change are becoming more severe and the number of people displaced across international borders is increasing rapidly, said Ian Fry, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the context of climate change. In 2020 alone, 30.7 million people were displaced from their homes due to weather-related events. Droughts were the main factor, Fry said in his latest release thematic report in the Human Rights Council. We must take immediate steps to give legal protection to these people. The Special Rapporteur said that people displaced by climate change face multiple human rights violations including their rights to food, water, sanitation, shelter, health, education and, for some, their right to life. The human rights implications of climate change displacement, especially across international borders, are significant and truly worrying, the expert said. He called it deeply disturbing that a large number of people displaced across borders die or disappear every year at land and sea borders. More than 50,000 lost their lives during migratory movements between 2014 and 2022, Fry’s report said. It is equally shocking to note that more than half of those deaths occurred on routes to and within Europe, including in the Mediterranean, he said. According to the Special Rapporteur, displacement due to climate change can result from different types of situations, from sudden events to slow progression such as sea level rise or drought. Most people affected by these events are forced to move. Women and children, being the most affected by disasters and the effects of climate change, also constitute the majority of displaced people. The international community must understand its responsibility to protect people displaced across borders from the impacts of climate change, the expert said. Fry explained that the world was not operating in a total vacuum in terms of legal protections for people displaced by climate change. He said there were several international human rights guarantees to address the issue. The Human Rights Council should prepare a resolution for submission to the UN General Assembly, asking the body to develop an optional protocol under Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees to address displacement and legal protection for people around the world affected by the climate crisis, the expert said. Until then, I call on all nations to develop national legislation to provide humanitarian visas for people displaced across international borders by climate change as an interim measure, he said. ENDS

