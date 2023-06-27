Charlotte is recognized in the international ranking of the influence of higher education in 2023 | Inside UNC Charlotte





UNC Charlotte was recently recognized by Times Higher Education for its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. UNC Charlotte was ranked in six categories and among the top 12 for American universities in three categories: Good health and well-being: Tied for #7 among US universities and one of the top 20% ranked programs in the world. This category measures research on major diseases and conditions and support for the health care professions, and the health of students, faculty, and staff.

Responsible consumption and production: It is tied for 7th among American universities and in the top third of ranked universities in the world. This category measures research on responsible consumption and a university approach to the sustainable use of resources.

Clean water and sanitation: Ranked 12th among US universities and among the top 50% of ranked universities in the world. This category measures research related to water and water use, as well as universities' commitment to good water management. ABOUT THE 2023 International Impact Rankings, published June 1, the publication evaluated 1,591 institutions from 112 countries or regions, measuring four key indicators: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching. The annual rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the 17 UN goals and provide a comparison based on data submitted by universities. UNC Charlotte received the highest scores in the areas of health collaborations and services (91.1) and health research (87.7). "To support our strategic vision as a top-tier emerging global research university, we are focused on making UNC Charlotte a national leader in sustainability," said Michael Lizotte, UNC Charlotte's chief sustainability officer. To be recognized and included again among many of the best in the world. universities in this area illustrates the great work our faculty, staff and students are doing as we accelerate progress for our region and for North Carolina." Ranking factor in several growing research areas for UNC Charlotte, including Center for computational intelligence to predict health and environmental risks, or CIPHER. The interdisciplinary research center builds on the University's growing success in bioinformatics, which has been crucial to understanding the health risks of COVID-19 variants. The center includes 48 researchers and 23 interdisciplinary scientists from across the University with newly renovated space that includes eight wet labs and 14 computational labs. Charlotte is also known for it nationally ranked Master of Public Health and strong partnerships and community engagement across the region. This includes: This is Charlotte's second year participating in THE Impact rankings. The delivery is part of a larger effort by the University to lead in sustainability. Office of Sustainabilityunder the Division of Business Affairs, collaborates with faculty, staff and students to measure progress, propose solutions, initiate change, develop skills and share experiences that create conditions that contribute to the environmental, social and financial dimensions of sustainability. This is one of two Times Higher Education university rankings. For the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, released in November, Charlotte climbed 33 places among US universities. Connected: UNC Charlotte earns AASHE STARS Silver rating for ongoing sustainability initiatives

