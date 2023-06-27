How should NATO think about Ukraine’s membership after Russia’s coup attempt?

The trickiest problem facing North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders at their July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, is how to respond to Ukraine’s interest in joining the alliance . Member states want to strengthen NATO’s partnership with Ukraine, but they remain divided on the crucial details of whether membership should be full or partial; immediate, gradual or again postponed; unconditional or tied to the outcome of the war. The coup d’état led by Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia will make all these divisions more difficult to resolve.

Shameful comparisons

The decisions taken in Vilnius will inevitably be compared to Western initiatives of the last thirty years that aimed to strengthen Ukraine’s security, but failed:

In the so-called Budapest Memorandum of 1994, the United States and Britain joined Russia in promising to respect Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty after it gave up nuclear weapons inherited from the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, afterwards, Washington, London and other NATO members did little to increase Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

At the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, Romania, Ukraine attempted to begin the process of joining the alliance by forcing NATO leaders to provide it with a Membership Action Plan (MAP). But some member states resisted this step, and the summit only stated that Ukraine would become a member at an unspecified future date. The prediction was not followed by any action designed to bring membership closer.

After Russia first invaded Ukrainian territory in 2014, Paris and Berlin brokered a deal between Moscow and Kiev that was supposed to, at the very least, end the separatist war in eastern Ukraine. These Minsk agreements (so called because the meetings were held in Belarus) were created because of the lack of Russian interest in truly restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty; they left the conflict at a standstill.

A better benchmark?

The flaws of these initiatives are evident today. They reached a declarative consensus but paid little attention to practical follow-up; they did not make Ukraine’s ability to defend itself a separate priority; did not create any institutional framework for cooperation; and they let the hope of good relations with Moscow limit relations with Kiev.

NATO has now left behind the Budapest-Bucharest-Minsk consensus. He admits that solemn declarations in the absence of real cooperation contribute little to security. Its new approach takes the Russian threat to Ukraine as its starting point and aims to counter that threat without depending on Russian cooperation or goodwill. NATO wants security ties with Ukraine with a solid institutional structure that can ensure their sustainability.

However, the alliance is not ready to turn Ukraine’s membership from a goal to a reality. Russia’s civil war will only add to this reluctance. As a result, the test of the success of future summits will be whether NATO can make its ever-increasing support for Ukraine seem meaningful enough for both the alliance and Kiev to treat the occasion as a genuine milestone on the road to sustainable partnership.

The extraordinary flow of weapons, training and intelligence into Ukraine, as well as the regular consultations of Defense Contact Group of Ukraine, have supported the war effort since February 2022 and provide a reliable foundation for continued partnership. Almost out of nothing, Ukraine and its backers have created the kind of security cooperation usually reserved for the closest allies. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says this relies on historic, unprecedented faith. In Vilnius, a new NATO-Ukraine Council will further enhance Kiev’s role in alliance discussions. NATO leaders also look set to resolve the issue that divided them in Bucharest in 2008 on whether to offer Ukraine a Membership Action Plan simply removing it as a prerequisite for membership. And they may, finally, be preparing to approve the delivery of new, improved weapons to Ukraine.

Persistent questions

For all that, some mistakes of the past will cast an inevitable shadow on Vilnius. With NATO still unwilling to set a timeline for Ukraine’s membership, many observers, and especially Ukrainians, will wonder if Ukraine is really any closer to joining the alliance than it was after Bucharest fifteen years ago. Will it be as far away fifteen years from now?

Ukrainians may feel the same way about another proposal now being discussed within the alliance: that NATO accept get the application for membership in Kiev after the war ends and a peace agreement is reached. Supporters of the idea hope to ease concerns that Ukraine’s membership could force NATO nations to send troops to fight while the war is still ongoing. But this approach risks helping Russia keep Ukraine out of NATO simply by rejecting any solution. If Western governments allow Kiev’s entry into NATO to depend on Moscow’s acceptance, they will repeat the same mistake they made in Minsk.

Because the alliance is not of one mind on Ukraine’s membership, its decisions in Vilnius can hardly avoid echoes of past mistakes. To do better, Western governments should emphasize those elements of the NATO-Ukraine partnership on which a strong new consensus has already been reached. The defense cooperation that has been forged in sixteen months of war is unlike anything Ukraine has experienced in thirty-two years of independence and unprecedented in the nearly seventy-five-year history of the alliance. The unrest in Moscow only makes this partnership more vital. Its intensity, impact and sustainability are the most important messages that NATO can send to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Vilnius.