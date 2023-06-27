New Homes England house building statistics 2022-2023 revealed

Housing schemes delivered by Homes England resulted in 36,478 new homes being started in the country and 32,990 homes being completed between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Program 2016-21 on track to exceed target of 130,000 new homes launched

The percentage of affordable homes started on the ground increased compared to last year, as a result of the 2021-26 Affordable Homes Program (AHP) maturing in its second year of delivery

The timing of the delivery was saved due to the pipeline planned by the house builders

Overall levels of starts and completions fell as a result of the impact of difficult economic conditions on the home building industry.

The Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes program is on track to exceed its target of delivering 130,000 new affordable homes, with 126,800 starts by the end of March 2023 and the remaining 5,000 starting to be delivered in 2023 -24.

Due to the impact on the affordable housing sector caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the government agreed to an extension of the 2016-21 program until March 2023, giving the sector funding stability and ensuring that affordable housing providers can continue to build their pipeline and offer current programming. A subsequent extension was agreed to 2022 to protect the sector against turbulent market conditions.

From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, over three-quarters (78 percent) of starts (28,457) were for affordable homes. This marks a 3 percent increase over last year, due to the 2021-2026 Affordable Homes Program maturing into its second year of delivery.

Of the housing completions, 23,318 (71 percent) were for affordable homes, which is a 12 percent decrease compared to last year. This decrease can be attributed to the closure of the 2016-21 Affordable Home Guarantee, Specialized Care and Supportive Housing, Vacant Homes and Shared Ownership Program, with completions naturally reducing towards the end of the life cycle of the program. Furthermore, with AHP 2021-26 two years later, completions are just starting to build gradually.

A total of 4,793 affordable homes started in 2022-2023 were affordable rentals. There were 3,921 starts under schemes including shared ownership and rent to buy. 17,525 starts were designated as affordable TBC homes, where the final occupancy category is not known until completion. The remaining 2,218 were for social rent, an increase of 12 per cent on the previous year.

Of the affordable homes completed, 10,250 were for affordable rent, a drop of 27 per cent on last year, and 9,336 under affordable housing schemes on average. The remaining 3,732 were social rented completions, up 21 per cent on the previous year.

Homes England Chief Executive Peter Denton said:

The success of the Shared Ownership and Affordable Housing Program 2016-21 is testament to the drive, ambition and resilience of our delivery partners to build their pipelines in the face of unprecedented obstacles and create over 130,000 new, quality affordable homes for families around the world. the country. It is also encouraging to see an increase in the number of affordable homes starting on the ground in 2022-2023, thanks in no small part to partners maintaining momentum through early site identification and strong distribution pipelines. However, the wider statistics released today reflect the supply challenges faced by the housebuilding sector over the past year. Affordable housing providers experienced a perfect storm of construction cost inflation, rising labor costs, material availability, building repair issues, and the task of supporting tenants during a cost-of-living crisis, all of which hindered investment in new homes, leading to stalled or stalled schemes. We will continue to work closely with our partners and DLUHC to apply all our tools, capital and capacity to support the delivery of the new quality affordable homes the country needs, in places people are proud to call home .

In a move to further support affordable housing providers, Homes England has today announced that grant funding provided through the Government’s Affordable Homes Program 2021-26 can now be used to support the delivery of replacement homes, alongside with new affordable homes as part of the wider estate. regeneration plans.

The change has been agreed with the Department for Higher Education, Housing and Communities and HM Treasury, and is part of the Agency’s wider efforts to help strengthen the affordable housing sector and maintain housing supply.

Notes to editors

National housing statistics are published twice a year showing the start and end of half and full year as part of scheduled national statistical releases. The next release is the half-year start and end, which will be released in November/December 2023. Housing figures cannot be given outside of these official releases.

Homes England programs are funded by central government to enable registered private providers, housebuilders, community groups and local authorities to provide affordable housing.

This publication presents on-site housing starts and housing completions delivered by Homes England between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023 in England, excluding London (for both current and historical series), excluding Build to Rent ( BTR) and Short Term House Building Fund (HBF-STF) Programs which are administered by Homes England on behalf of the Greater London Authority (GLA) and where delivery covers the whole of England including London.

Since April 2012, the Mayor of London has overseen strategic housing, regeneration and economic development in London. This means that Homes England no longer publishes local housing starts and finishes for London, except where Homes England is administering a program on behalf of the GLA.

The list of programs included in these totals is detailed in the official housing statistics report, which can be found here.

Affordable TBC status refers to units that have reached the milestone of field initiation, but where the mandate of these units has not yet been specified. This was introduced as a flexibility for Strategic Partnerships to enable them to define the mandate near or at the point of termination. These starts will be resubmitted under their specified mandate headings in future updates of national statistics once the mandate has been set to completion.

Homes England also manages the home equity loan scheme in England (including in London on behalf of the GLA). However, completions are reported by the Department for Housing, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) and are therefore excluded from these statistics.