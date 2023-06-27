UN documents summary execution of 77 Ukrainian civilians | United Nations News





A United Nations monitoring mission in Ukraine finds Russia and Ukraine guilty of violations of international law.

A United Nations mission in Ukraine has expressed grave concern over the summary execution of more than 70 Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces, while also documenting other violations of international law by both warring parties. The UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) on Tuesday published its findings gathered between the start of Russia’s full-scale occupation of the neighboring country in February last year and May this year. OHCHR is extremely concerned about the summary execution of 77 civilians, 72 men and 5 women, while they were arbitrarily detained by the Russian Federation, and the further death of one prisoner (a man) as a result of torture, inhuman conditions of detention and /or denial. of necessary medical care, read the report, referring to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the UN. The UN agency also documented 864 cases of arbitrary detention by Russian troops, many of which also amounted to enforced disappearances. It also reported the detention of 260 civilians based on their perceived political views or other legitimate exercise of freedom of expression. The true number of cases may vary given that Russia has not provided OHCHR with any access to conflict-related prisoners despite repeated requests, the UN agency said. More than 90 percent of reported cases described being subjected to torture and ill-treatment, including sexual violence. Such treatment appears to have been carried out to force victims to confess to providing assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces, to coerce them into cooperating with the occupying authorities, or to intimidate those deemed to have pro-Ukrainian views. , the report says. Ukrainian security forces have also been found guilty of illegally detaining at least 75 individuals, mostly suspected of conflict-related crimes. They also held 65 civilians incommunicado to obtain confessions. Fifty-seven percent of the detainees interviewed described being subjected to torture and ill-treatment by Ukraine, mostly in unofficial places of detention and, to a lesser extent, in detention facilities, he said. OHCHR also raised concerns about the vagueness and overly broad wording of a law introduced in Ukraine in March last year that imposed criminal liability on accomplices. Under this law, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine opened more than 5,400 criminal proceedings that led to 500 guilty verdicts. The vagueness and overly broad terminology in the legal provisions raise concerns about the principle of legality and have led to arbitrary detentions in a number of cases, the UN agency said. So far, Ukraine has convicted 23 Russians, the OHCHR said, adding that it was not aware of any criminal proceedings initiated against Ukrainians involved in arbitrary detention or enforced disappearance.

