The USWNT World Cup roster features many new faces, but the goal remains the same

U.S. forward Alyssa Thompson answers questions during USWNT media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup starts next month in Australia and New Zealand. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

U.S. forward Trinity Rodman answers questions during USWNT media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup starts next month in Australia and New Zealand. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

U.S. Soccer stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Lindsey Horan take questions from reporters during USWNT media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup starts next month in Australia and New Zealand. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

U.S. midfielder Savannah Demelo meets with reporters during USWNT media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup starts next month in Australia and New Zealand. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski speaks to the media during the team’s media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup starts next month in Australia and New Zealand. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

U.S. Soccer star Alex Morgan answers a question during USWNT media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup begins next month in Australia and New Zealand, and while Morgan has plenty of new teammates this time around, the Americans are still favored to win the tournament for a third straight time. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

U.S. midfielder Julia Ertz answers questions during USWNT media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup starts next month in Australia and New Zealand. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe, left, speaks as teammate Alex Morgan looks on during USWNT media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup begins next month in Australia and New Zealand, and while Rapinoe and Morgan have plenty of new teammates this time around, the Americans are still favored to win the tournament for a third straight time. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe, left, smiles as teammate Alex Morgan answers a question during USWNT media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup begins next month in Australia and New Zealand, and while Rapinoe and Morgan have plenty of new teammates this time around, the Americans are still favored to win the tournament for a third straight time. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe, left, smiles as teammate Alex Morgan answers a question during USWNT media day Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Women’s World Cup begins next month in Australia and New Zealand, and while Rapinoe and Morgan have plenty of new teammates this time around, the Americans are still favored to win the tournament for a third straight time. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

CARSON Some of the faces on the roster are new and the coach will be at his first FIFA World Cup, but the goal for the U.S. women’s soccer team heading into next months tournament isn’t changing.

We only have one thing on our minds, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said Tuesday during Media Day at Health Dignity Sports Park. Our goal is to win the World Cup. I don’t think anyone is thinking of anything different.

For Andonovski, this will be the first World Cup at the head of the national team. He was hired in October 2019.

He is taking a team that, although undergoing a turnaround, is ranked number one in the world, according to FIFA’s rankings, and one that has already won four World Cups (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) and is looking to becomes the first national team, male or female, to win the World Cup for the third time in a row.

This trip to Australia and New Zealand, however, could be the most challenging because, as some have said, the world is gaining ground in the USA, which will also be without some key contributors (team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and forward Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario).

I think the competition started coming closer 25 years ago, but we just had a great staff that found a way to push this team and set the bar high, Andonovski said. They were in one of the most difficult groups. They are all three different teams, but I think we have enough time to prepare for each separately.

Our first objective is to win the group before moving on to the final goals.

The USA will open Group E play on July 21 against Vietnam, followed by games against the Netherlands (July 26) and Portugal (August 1). All of these will be played in New Zealand.

There are 14 players participating in their first World Cup, including Angel City FC Alyssa Thompson, who is the second-youngest player on the USA World Cup roster (18 years, 7 months) in her hometown of Bellflower , Savannah DeMelo, who has yet to appear in a Nationals game.

I don’t worry about inexperience. “With players like Megan (Rapinoe), Alex (Morgan) and Lindsay (Horan), I’m confident in the knowledge that they will lead the young group,” Andonovski said. If I had to pick a group of players to lead, they would be the ones to lead.

Rapinoe and Morgan are headed to their fourth World Cup, along with midfielder Kelly OHara. Morgan has played in the most matches at the World Cup (18), scoring nine goals. Rapinoe has played in 17, also with nine goals.

This is not a team that will rest on their laurels, Rapinoe said. As one of the best teams in the world, you are always on the edge of your seat at the World Cup because there is so much to fight for.

This has been the fuel for this team. We try to be the best, we try to win every game and we continue to do our best going forward and try to win the World Cup.

The Americans will face Wales in an elimination game on July 9 in San Jose and then, shortly after, make the trip to New Zealand for a chance to make history.

This feels different than any other World Cup, Rapinoe said. This feels like a show and a show of some kind of vibe. It will be incredible and an opportunity to blow the lid off the women’s game.