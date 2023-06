EU defence: agreement on joint procurement of defense products | Actuality

The new regulation, informally agreed by the two EU lawmakers, will create a short-term instrument to boost the European defense industry through joint procurement (EDIRPA), until 31 December 2025. The tool should help member states to meet their most urgent and critical defense needs, particularly exacerbated by their transfer of defense products to Ukraine, in a voluntary and cooperative manner. It should also help boost the competitiveness and efficiency of the European defense technological and industrial base (EDTIB), including SMEs and mid-cap companies, by increasing production and opening up supply chains for cross-border cooperation. At least three member states are needed to activate joint procurement, which will cover defense products as defined in Article 2 of Directive 2009/81/EC. Budget and role of associated countries Parliament and Council negotiators agreed on a budget of 300 million euros to finance the implementation of the instrument. The EU will contribute up to 20% of each purchase of the estimated value of the joint procurement contract, for each consortium of member states and associated countries. To benefit from these funds, entities with joint procurement contracts will need to be established in the EU or associated countries (including EFTA members of the European Economic Area – eg Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway). During the talks, MEPs ensured that member states engaging in joint procurement could also agree to buy defense products together with Ukraine and Moldova. Monitoring and reporting The Commission will evaluate the impact and effectiveness of the actions undertaken within the EDIRPA after the end of the program. It will identify potential deficiencies and critical dependencies on unrelated third countries for raw materials, components and manufacturing capacity and propose mitigation measures. quotas Michael Gahler (EPP, DE), rapporteur for the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on Security and Defence, said: “If Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine has taught us one thing, it is that we are not prepared to defend ourselves. We cannot we can no longer afford to ignore it and we must rectify that situation together as we should have done much earlier. Therefore, the agreement on EDIRPA, despite its rather small budget, marks an important step towards a Common Security and Defense Policy of the EU.” Zdzisaw Krasnodbski (ECR, PL), rapporteur for the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy, said: “We reached a reasonable compromise on this important file: the EP managed to achieve its main objectives, including securing a more high for the instrument, while maintaining funding for the equally important Munitions Production Support Act. Such an outcome ensures that both programs will ultimately meet their associated expectations in the difficult geopolitical circumstances that we are currently facing.” Next steps This informal agreement will now need to be approved by both Parliament and the Council to become law. Background EDIRPA will complement the European Instrument for Peace, which supports the decision of member states to supply Ukraine with defense equipment and improves coordination as agreed in Strategic compass for security and defense, approved by the Council in 2022.

