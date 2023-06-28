International
Charges brought in the investigation of the murder of Misha Pavelick
June 27, 2023
Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan
The images
On June 27, 2023, the Saskatchewan RCMP announced that charges had been laid in connection with the murder of Misha Pavelick.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the investigation. Police are not allowed to release the name of the accused as he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.
Investigators would like to thank the public for their continued interest and support over the past 17 years, which led to the identification of a suspect and the filing of charges.
Saskatchewan RCMP released the Who Killed Misha Pavelick podcast in May 2021 as part of this ongoing investigation. It can be heard (in Microsoft Edge or related podcast pages) here.
30
Official statement from the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Affairs Unit:
Before I begin, I would like to take a moment to recognize Mr.
I can’t begin to imagine how difficult these past 17 years have been as you waited for answers after the tragic loss of Misha. Thank you for your strength and cooperation during these years. This has been integral throughout this investigation.
As many of you may know, the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Affairs Unit has been actively investigating the murder of 19-year-old Misha Pavelick that occurred on May 21, 2006, at a campground near Regina Beach on Last Mountain Lake.
The question, “Who killed Misha Pavelick?” has haunted many as family, friends, the public and our own investigators demanded justice.
Since then, investigators have been committed to working diligently to make an arrest in this case, file charges, and hold someone accountable for Misha’s death.
To date, RCMP investigators and specialists have completed over 200 witness interviews as part of this investigation, collected evidence and processed several crime scenes.
This investigation has made front-page news across Saskatchewan and was the subject of the RCMP’s first podcast as an innovative effort to spread awareness of this investigation and seek any information anyone may have.
On Saturday, June 24, 2023, a 34-year-old male from Regina was charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the case of Misha Pavelick, in violation of Section 235(1) of the Penal Code. He was arrested in Regina by investigators from the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Affairs Unit without incident. He is scheduled to make his second court appearance in Regina Provincial Youth Court on July 17, 2023.
As the accused was young at the time of the offence, we are unable to release his name or other identifying details.
Throughout the investigation, the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Affairs Unit was assisted by investigators from the Regina RCMP General Investigation Section, federal serious and organized crime investigators, the Saskatchewan RCMP in surveillance operations, along with officers from Lumsden, White Butte, Carlyle, Pelican Detachments. Alberta RCMP also assisted.
There have been dozens of investigators from the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Affairs Unit and Major Crimes Team, and over 100 officers from various units across Saskatchewan assigned to ensure this investigation remains a priority for the Saskatchewan RCMP. Bringing some sense of closure to Misha’s family and holding an individual accountable was at the core of the motivation behind any investigator assigned to the case.
I am extremely proud of the countless hours and hard work of this core team. No one gave up and each investigator persisted when challenges arose, the biggest being the passage of time.
We have explored every avenue of investigation and gathered evidence to prosecute this case. The public will now be able to see this case and its details unfold through the court process.
I know this afternoon’s announcement will create a lot of conversation among individuals who were on Regina Beach at Last Mountain Lake 17 years ago. What I hope is that this will encourage more people to come forward with information.
Although this file is in court, our investigative work is not over. We are still looking for those individuals who were young at the time of Misha’s death, or anyone who may have any information about that night. You can contact our Historical Affairs Unit investigators directly by calling 639-625-4426 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
This information can help to support evidence we have already collected or to validate information we have received.
Finally, on behalf of the Saskatchewan RCMP, I would like to thank the public and our media agency partners for their continued interest and commitment to spreading awareness of this investigation through their reporting.
This support over the past 17 years has helped our investigators work to identify the person responsible and give Misha’s family the answers they need to help their healing journey.
Thank you.
