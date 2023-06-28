The Bipartisan Group of Senators asks the President…





**The letter follows the joint statement by Shaheen, Murphy, Van Hollen, Cardin, Ricketts & Tillis earlier this month, calling for calm between Kosovo and Serbian forces.** (Washington, DC) This week, US Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, directed a bipartisan group of lawmakers in a letter President Biden asking the administration to prioritize addressing the deteriorating security situation between Kosovo and Serbia. Joining Senator Shaheen in the letter are US Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Thom Tillis (R-NC) , Peter Welch (D-VT) and Dick Durbin (D-IL). Senators wrote in part, We write to express our sincere concern regarding the worsening situation in northern Kosovo, where recent Serbian violence against the NATO Force in Kosovo (KFOR) in northern Kosovo injured approximately 40 NATO peacekeepers. Since those attacks, we have been alarmed by the decisions taken by both the governments of Kosovo and Serbia, which continue to escalate rather than de-escalate tensions. We are particularly concerned about the continued safety and well-being of the approximately 600 US troops serving with KFOR. We appreciate the US diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis, but these efforts are not reciprocated by Kosovo in particular. The senators went on to urge the President to apply all diplomatic pressure to end the current crisis and resume progress on the Ohrid Agreement. In particular, the senators expressed their support for the proposal of the European Union (EU) to reduce tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. Lawmakers encouraged the President to consider delaying foreign military sales if both sides do not commit to the EU proposal and asked the Biden administration to provide a report to the US Senate on the current security situation in northern Kosovo. to ensure that all actions are. being taken to maintain the security of US forces participating in KFOR. The senators also shared that congressional action, including a review of bilateral appropriations and annual authorizations, would be reconsidered if Kosovo and Serbia fail to exercise restraint and work to de-escalate the security situation. After the delivery of the senators’ letter, the Serbian government announced the release of three Kosovo policemen from Serbian detention, who had been held since June 14. You can read the senators’ letter in full here. The bipartisan letter follows a joint statement by Shaheen, Murphy, Van Hollen, Cardin, Ricketts and Tillis earlier this month calling for calm between Kosovo and Serb forces. Shaheen, Murphy and Ricketts also recently spoke to Prime Minister Kurti urging the same sentiment. In March, Shaheen, Tillis, Murphy and Van Hollen issued a joint statement on the interim agreement reached between Serbia and Kosovo. Shaheen visited Kosovo and Serbia last April as part of a congressional delegation tour of the Balkans, which also included a stop in Bosnia and Herzegovina. At Shaheen’s urging,The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations held a hearing on the Western Balkanslast month, which came after Shaheens renewed bipartisan push to advance her legislation that would boost cooperation between the US and the Western Balkans.

