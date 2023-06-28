Murray, Wyden, Cassidy introduce bipartisan legislation to allow Americans with disabilities to work without worry





Bipartisan bill ensures Americans with disabilities won’t lose Social Security benefits to work Washington DC US Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member and former chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, joined Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) in introducing bipartisan legislation that would empower Americans with disabilities to work to their full potential while ensuring they don’t miss out on benefits anymore. higher Social Security. Our government must protect the benefits earned by people with disabilities, supporting and empowering them to reach their full potential in the professions they choose, Senator Murray said. Our bill will do both to ensure that Americans with disabilities and their families get the full Social Security benefits they’ve been promised, while also making sure that people who want to work can get it. Americans with disabilities and their families should not lose earned Social Security benefits to seek to work to their full potential, Wyden said. Working families deserve the peace of mind that they won’t lose their Social Security benefits in the future just because they want to work, and this bill would provide just that. I will work tirelessly to get this bill across the finish line, Senator Wyden said. Every individual with a disability or otherwise deserves the freedom to work without worrying about securing their financial future, said Dr. Cassidy. Government programs should never discourage an American from improving their lot in life. We need to fix this. If an adult has a serious medical condition that began before age 22, they may qualify for a Social Security benefit called the Disabled Adult Child (DAC) benefit. Their benefits are based on the parents’ Social Security earnings, the same way a child’s benefits under the age of 18 would be. However, under current law, some of these young adults fear that if they try to work, they will lose future DAC benefits, which are often higher than any benefits they might be eligible for on their own. This fear prevents Americans with disabilities from exploring their ability to work as they transition into adulthood. of Work without worry Act promotes financial security by ensuring that any earnings from work, no matter how much, will not prevent an individual from receiving a Social Security DAC benefit from their parents’ work history if they have a qualifying medical condition that began before age 22 years old. This bill treats all individuals with serious medical conditions that began before age 22 the same, regardless of when their parents claim Social Security benefits. This change is estimated to improve the lives of nearly 6,000 individuals with disabilities over the next 10 years and would have no significant effect on the Social Security Trust Funds. US Senators Ted Budd (R-NC), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Bernard Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) are also supporters of the legislation. Supporting organizations include: Arc, American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR), National Down Syndrome Congress, Association of University Centers on Disabilities (AUCD), Justice on Aging, American Association on Health and Disability, Foundation Lakeshore, Autistic Women and the Nonbinary Network, National Organization of Representatives of Social Security Claimants (NOSSCR), Special Needs Alliance, National Association of Disability Representatives (NADR), Autism Society of America, Fund for Education and Disability Rights, Consortium for Constituents with Disabilities. A summary of the legislation is here. The full text of the bill is here. ###

