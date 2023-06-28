International team reports a powerful tool for studying, tuning atomically thin materials | MIT news

Physicists are stuck with systems composed of thick materials with only one or a few layers of atoms. When several sheets of these two-dimensional materials are stacked together, a geometric pattern called a moiré pattern can be formed. In these so-called moir systems, new exotic phenomena can occur, including superconductivity and unconventional magnetism. As a result, a better understanding of what happens at the interface between each sheet to cause these phenomena could lead to exciting applications in new electronics and much more.

Now an international team of scientists led by physicists at MIT reports a powerful new tool for quantifying and controlling a key parameter in moiré systems. It involves applying extreme pressure to a moiré system while shining light through it, then analyzing the effects with Raman spectroscopy, a common laboratory technique. Equally important to the work is a theoretical model that provides a framework for understanding the data.

The work is reported in June 15 issue online i Nanotechnology of nature.

The technique we developed for investigating these moir systems is methodologically similar to X-ray crystallography methods on proteins that allow biologists to know where the atoms are in a protein and how the protein will function, says Riccardo Comin, Class of 1947 Development career Assistant Professor of Physics at MIT.

The parameter the team can now measure, known as the moiré potential, will tell us what physics can be realized in a particular batch of two-dimensional materials. It’s one of the most important pieces of information we need to predict whether a particular material will exhibit some exotic physics or not, continues Comin, who is also affiliated with MIT’s Materials Research Laboratory.

Equally important, the technique also allows the team to tune, or control, the potential of the noise to potentially achieve various exotic phenomena.

Comments Matthew Yankowitz, an assistant professor of physics at the University of Washington who was not involved in the work: Pressure has recently emerged as a promising technique for tuning the properties of these [moir] materials because it directly modifies the moirpotential strength. By studying the optical properties of a pressurized semiconductor double layer, the team has unlocked a new tool to probe and manipulate the effects of a moiré superlattice. This work lays the foundation for further advances in our understanding and control of the strongly bound states of matter that arise in moiré semiconductor systems.

The work is the result of a collaboration between researchers at MIT, Universidad Nacional Autnoma de Mxico (UNAM) and three federal universities in Brazil: Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG), Universidade Federal de Ouro Preto (UFOP) and Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF). .

In addition to Comin, the authors of Nanotechnology of nature The paper from MIT are Luiz G. Pimenta Martins PhD ’22, co-first author of the paper who is now a postdoc at Harvard University; Connor A. Occhialini and Qian Song, graduate students in physics; Ji-Hoon Park, a research scientist in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS); Ang-Yu Lu, an EECS graduate student; and Jing Kong, professor at EECS. David A. Ruiz-Tijerina, the first co-author of the work, is from UNAM. Pedro Venezuela is from the UFF; Luiz G. Cancado and Mario SC Mazzoni are from UFMG; and Matheus JS Matos is from UFOP.

Extreme pressure, small samples

The setup the team developed for applying extreme pressure to a ground material, in this case consisting of two ultra-thin sheets of a transition metal dichalcogenide, involves compressing the material between two diamond tips. Setup and sample dimensions are too small. For example, the diameter of the chamber where this occurs is similar to the width of a human hair. And we have to fit our two-dimensional sample exactly inside it, so it’s a little tricky, says Martins, the setup development lead.

These dimensions are necessary to create the extreme pressure exerted on the sample, which is similar to the pressure the Eiffel Tower would exert sitting on a one-inch-square piece of paper. Another analogy: The pressure is about 50,000 times greater than the air pressure around us.

Experiments and theory

The team then wrote light through the sample and collected the light that was emitted. The light leaves some energy inside the material, and that energy can bind to different things, Martins says. In this case, the team focused on energy in the form of vibrations. By measuring the difference between the energies of the photons [light particles] by going in and out of the material, we can probe the energy of the vibrations created in the material, he continues.

The intensity of the light emitted by the material associated with those vibrations, in turn, indicates how strongly the electrons in one atomically thin sheet are interacting with the electrons in the other. The stronger these interactions, the greater the chance that exotic phenomena will occur. The moiré potential is essentially the strength of that coupling between the 2D layers, Comin says.

By comparing the increase in the output light intensity associated with these vibrations, against the calculations of our theoretical model, we were able to obtain the strength of the moiré potential and its evolution with pressure, says Martins.

The theoretical model, developed by Ruiz-Tijerina, is itself very sophisticated. Comin says, it’s a complex model because it involves atoms, it involves electrons, and it’s the so-called large supercell model. This means that you don’t just model a single quantity, like a single atom with its electrons, but a large collection of them. It actually looks at the dynamics of atoms while they are still interacting with the electrons around them.

Ruiz-Tijerina concludes, When the experiment shows what you predicted, or when your model can actually reproduce what the experiments measure, it’s a feeling like no other.

This work was supported by the US Army Research Office; US National Science Foundation; National Council for Scientific and Technological Development Brazil; Support Program for Innovative Research and Technological Projects General Directorate for Asuntos del Personal Acadmico UNAM; National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies); Minas Gerais-Brazil State Research Support Foundation; National Institute of Science and Technology of Carbon Nanomaterials-Brazil; Federal University of Ouro Preto; and the National Supercomputing Center at Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul– Brazil.